Acoustic Camera Market Worth $159 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, "Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type (2D and 3D), Measurement Type (Far Field and Near Field), Application (Noise Source Identification, Leakage Detection), Industry (Automotive, Infrastructure), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Acoustic Camera Market is expected to grow from USD 128 million in 2019 to USD 159 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Major factors surging the demand for acoustic camera include the growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology.

Automotive to account for largest size of acoustic camera market from 2019 to 2024

Automotive is expected to be the key end-user industry for acoustic cameras. Automotive is growing rapidly due to upcoming technologies and new additions such as electric vehicles and autonomous cars. Testing of noise, vibration, and harshness has up-scaled with these new technologies. As a result, the demand for acoustic cameras is increasing in automotive for buzz, squeak, and rattle (BSR) concerns in vehicles and production procedures.

Noise source identification and leakage detection applications to boost demand for acoustic cameras during forecast period

Noise source identification application is expected to hold the largest share of the acoustic camera market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for noise source identification application from industries such as aerospace, automotive, infrastructure, and others. In addition, owing to the need for early detection to avoid adverse effects of leak, the demand for acoustic camera for leakage detection application is increasing.

Europe to hold largest share of acoustic camera market from 2019 to 2024

Europe (APAC) held the largest share of the overall acoustic camera market in 2018, and APAC is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the acoustic camera market in Europe is due to the European government's focus to reduce environmental noise and its exposure levels with regard to humans. The European Commission (EC) has proposed legislation to reduce the noise produced by commercial and heavy vehicles, thereby reducing noise level by ~25%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acoustic Camera Market"

59 – Tables

39 – Figures

127 – Pages

gfai tech GmbH (Germany), BRÜEL & KJÆR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (US), Signal Interface Group (US), and Norsonic AS (Norway) are among a few major players in the acoustic camera market.

