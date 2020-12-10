ACORD Recognizes Best Digital Customer Experience in UK Personal Lines

Leading performers in annual customer experience study recognized at Insurance Times Awards

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, announced the findings of its annual "Digital Customer Experience in UK Personal Lines" study last night at the Insurance Times Awards, where ACORD CEO Bill Pieroni presented the Best Digital Customer Experience Award to AA Insurance.

ACORD annually conducts a comprehensive series of studies evaluating the online insurance shopping experience in the US, UK, and other geographies. ACORD screens thousands of websites using a unique, proprietary methodology featuring persona-driven evaluations, which provide a more complete and insurance-specific assessment than other studies of this kind.

"The global pandemic has emphatically underscored the need for resilient capabilities to engage consumers through digital means," said Pieroni. "Customer demands and expectations are primarily shaped by the levels of convenience, engagement, and utility delivered by non-insurance online shopping. Carriers, brokers, and other insurance stakeholders must meet and exceed this bar in order to remain competitive in 2021 and beyond."

ACORD's study assess websites across three primary dimensions: Engagement, Enablement, and Strategic & Tactical. Findings of the 2020 survey of UK personal lines include:

The average digital customer experience rating for the industry has increased, but the gap between the highest and lowest scorers has widened.

Aggregators, which had dominated the rankings in previous years, have begun to fall out of the top spots.

Most insurers rank higher in Engagement than Enablement, indicating that the most room for improvement is in website functionality.

High scorer AA Insurance was recognized at the Insurance Times Awards, as were runners-up Churchill (part of Direct Line Group) and One Call Insurance.

For more information about the ACORD Digital Customer Experience Studies, please visit www.acord.org/research.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

