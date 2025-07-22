ACORD Solutions Group Launches Digital Data Exchange Hub in Dubai, Offering One Million Free Digital Transactions

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group, a leading provider of digital solutions for the global insurance industry, today launched the ADEPT Dubai Regional Hub. As part of the data exchange hub's launch, ACORD Solutions Group will give away one million free digital messaging transactions to each new Dubai-based client.

The Dubai ADEPT Regional Hub was announced at the event "Discover the Future of (Re)Insurance in the UAE," hosted by ASG and the Dubai International Financial Centre Insurance Association (DIFCIA). The event featured live demos of ADEPT's API-driven capabilities and showcased the joint vision of ASG and DIFCIA in creating a digitally connected, future-ready market.

"The launch of the ADEPT Dubai Regional Hub represents a transformative step forward for the (re)insurance sector in the UAE," commented Phil Story, Chairman of the DIFC Insurance Association. "By enabling real-time, standardised data exchange across the value chain, ADEPT helps build the efficient, digital-first marketplace our members are striving for. We're proud to support ACORD Solutions Group in this milestone moment, which aligns perfectly with DIFCIA's mission to future-proof our industry through innovation and collaboration."

ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform and Translator) enables real-time digital exchange of placing, accounting, and claims data across the global (re)insurance ecosystem—regardless of an organization's level of digital maturity. ADEPT enables stakeholders to digitally exchange standardised messages across the full insurance value chain, reducing time, cost, and manual effort. Fully aligned with ACORD Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) Standards, ADEPT ensures interoperability and data consistency.

"ADEPT's intuitive interface and API-ready framework enable seamless onboarding," said Chris Newman, President International, ACORD Solutions Group. "Our GRLC Standards community has reported 70% reduction in unallocated cash, 80% improvement in data quality, and 60% reduction in manual effort to process claim transactions. We want the entire global industry to realise these efficiency gains."

"Dubai has established itself as a pivotal centre for international (re)insurance," continued Newman. "To drive the market's digital transformation, we're offering one million free transactions to new users of ADEPT. Building on our momentum in Europe, North America and Bermuda, the Dubai hub marks another dynamic milestone in opening up the benefits of digital data exchange across the global industry."

"The member organizations of the ACORD Global Advisory Council share a vision of spreading the benefits of standardised data exchange across global insurance hubs – both established and emerging," said Council Chair Dave Matcham. "The ADEPT Dubai Regional Hub is a perfect example of collaboration and dedication to this goal. When data flows seamlessly across barriers – of geography, scale, and technology – data moves faster, data quality improves, less time is wasted on tedious manual effort, and most importantly, the customer experience is enhanced."

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimise the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

