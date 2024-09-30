ACL Graft Market to Hit USD 0.18 Billion by 2029 with 7.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73236959

The primary ACL reconstruction and ACL revision segments of the global ACL graft market are based on the type of ACL surgery. With a majority share, the ACL revision category led the ACL graft market in 2023. The demand for ACL grafts is expected to expand as the number of ACL reconstruction failures increases and there is a greater need for better surgical procedures and viable graft choices.

Based on age group, the ACL graft market is segmented into 19 years and below and above 19 years. The above 19-year segment accounted for the largest share of the ACL graft market in 2023. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to ACL injuries which are frequently seen in both athletes and non-athletes of age above 19 years. This age group is more likely to sustain an ACL rupture because they frequently participate in activities that entail abrupt direction changes, jumping, or physically demanding tasks. As a result, there is a larger need for ACL grafts.

The ACL graft market is divided by gender into male and female segments. In 2023, the male segment dominated the market. This is primarily due to men being more likely to participate in physically intensive activities, which increases the risk of serious injuries, such as ACL tears. It helps explain this segment's significant market share in ACL grafts.

The ACL graft market is categorized by injury type into sports injuries and non-sports injuries. In 2023, the sports injury segment held the largest market share. This is primarily attributed to the growing participation in high-impact sports such as football, basketball, and skiing, which has resulted in a greater occurrence of ACL injuries. As more people engage in these activities, especially at competitive levels, the demand for ACL reconstruction and revision procedures rises.

The ACL graft market is segmented by end users into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers held the largest market share in 2023. With an increase in ACL injuries, hospitals and ASCs are focusing more on providing patients with better surgical therapies. Which is attracting more patients towards these facilities, contributing to largest market share.

The global ACL graft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America accounted for the largest share of the ACL graft market in 2023, which is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, GCC countries, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rise in the cases of ACL injuries, presence of major leading players offering allografts in the market, better reimbursement facilities, rising healthcare infrastructure, coupled with rise in the number of accidents and sports related injuries in the US and Canada.

The global ACL graft market is consolidated in nature and has players mostly operating in the regional markets. The top three players operating in this market are AlloSource (US), RTI Surgical (US), and MTF Biologics (US). Players in this market are focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launch and approval to increase their ACL graft offerings, cater to customer needs, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global ACL graft market.

ALLOSOURCE (US):

In 2023, AlloSource held a commanding market dominance in the ACL graft market. AlloSource is a company that develops, produces, and distributes orthopedic, skin, and spinal grafts as well as biologic allografts. The company has one of the largest tissue networks in the US that offers more than 200 types of bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts that are used in a broad range of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. The company has focused on extending its product portfolio in the ACL graft market through organic growth strategies. The company has recently introduced a new category of products in its line of allografts. Such developments have enabled the company to hold a strong position in the market.

RTI SURGICAL (US):

With a significant market share in 2023, RTI Surgical (US) established itself as a second major participant in the ACL graft market. RTI Surgical offers a broad range of allografts in the ACL market. The company has a distinctive product portfolio that are used across a wide range of applications such as Sports Medicine, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Other than being a manufacturer of the implants needed for surgeries, the company also is an OEM and provides allograft soft tissue, xenograft soft tissue, allograft bone, structural allografts, and allograft demineralized bone grafts. The company has four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Alachua, Florida (US); Marquette, Michigan (US); Neunkirchen (Germany); and Greenville, North Carolina (US).

MTF BIOLOGICS (US):

MTF Biologics is among the leading players offering products used for wound care, orthopedics, and reconstructive surgeries. The company provides grafts used for ACL reconstruction. MTF Biologics is among the prominent providers of allografts in the US market. The company has the largest selection of allograft tissue in the nation, with is more than 1,000 allografts. MTF Biologics has a well organized supply chain, which includes 48 Academic Members and it recovers tissue through an a diverse network of recovery organizations, half of which are US's federally designated organ procurement organizations and tissue banks. These factors make MTF Biologics as a reliable option for end users looking to procure allografts.

