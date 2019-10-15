ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design to be Held in Amman, Jordan

This two-day conference will be held at the Royal Scientific Society and will convene leading experts along with concrete professionals to discuss topics such as fiber-reinforced polymer composites for reinforced-concrete construction, mass concrete, and troubleshooting concrete construction. ACI president & past chair of ACI Committee 318, Dr. Randall Poston, will lead a full-day session on the newly-released ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete.

Event speakers include:

Dr. Randall Poston – ACI President, Pivot Engineers

Mr. William Gold – BASF Corporation

Mr. Ahmad Mhanna – ACI Middle East Regional Director

Dr. Khaled Nahlawi – ACI Engineer

Dr. Charles Nmai – BASF Corporation

Mr. Fouad Yazbeck – Unimix

Ms. Kari L. Yuers – Kryton International Inc.

Additional details and registration information can be found at www.aci-amman.com.

For more information, contact:

Danielle Harris

Project Lead, International Marketing

American Concrete Institute

248-848-3148

Danielle.Harris@concrete.org

Always advancing – Founded in 1904 with a headquarters in Farmington Hills, MI, USA, and a regional office in Dubai, UAE, the American Concrete Institute is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational & training programs, certification programs, and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete. For additional information, visit www.concrete.org.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010522/ACI_Jordan_Conference.jpg

Related Links

http://www.concrete.org



SOURCE American Concrete Institute