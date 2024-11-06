ACI ANNOUNCES 2025 MIDDLE EAST CONCRETE CONFERENCE

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute (ACI) along with the ACI UAE Chapter will co-host the ACI Concrete Conference - From Gray to Green in Dubai, UAE, on February 12-13, 2025. The 2-day conference will be held at Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, UAE, and will explore the cutting-edge practices and innovations driving the concrete industry toward a carbon-neutral future.

The ACI Concrete Conference - From Gray to Green will bring together industry leaders, local and international experts, and government officials to exchange their experiences and discuss innovative and emerging technologies in the concrete industry.

Conference Session Speakers:

Fouad Yazbeck , FACI, Conference MC

, FACI, Conference MC Michael J. Paul , ACI President

, ACI President Frederick H. Grubbe , MBA, CAE, ACI Executive Vice President

, MBA, CAE, ACI Executive Vice President Abdeldjelil Belarbi PhD, PE F.ACI, F.SEI, F.ASCE

Antonio Nanni , PhD, PE ACI Past President 2023-2024

, PhD, PE ACI Past President 2023-2024 Dean Frank , PE

, PE Professor Mufid Samarai , PhD

, PhD Khaled Nahlawi , PhD, PE

, PhD, PE Kasem Mayamh, PhD

Carol Hayek , PhD, MBA, FACI, FPTI

, PhD, MBA, FACI, FPTI Moneeb Genedy, PhD, PE

Ahmad Khartabil , MACI

, MACI Alireza Biparva , M.A.Sc, LEED Green Associate

, M.A.Sc, LEED Green Associate Muhammad K. Rahman , PhD, MACI

, PhD, MACI Tarek Alkhrdaji PhD, PE FACI

Calum Perey , BE(Hon) BBusMan MIEAust

