Abzena Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Taylor Boyd as CBO

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO + CRO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, has announced today that Taylor Boyd has joined the company as its Chief Business Officer ("CBO"). In this newly created role, Boyd will be responsible for corporate development, portfolio strategy, and partnering strategy activities that drive Abzena's continued commitment to innovation and growth.

Mr. Boyd has a strong track record of success within the life sciences and CDMO industry, primarily in strategic transactions and capital-raising activities. As CBO, he will play a pivotal role in shaping Abzena's strategic growth initiatives, particularly by acquiring or licensing new technologies that improve the development of antibodies (mAbs), bispecifics, Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), Radioconjugates (RDCs) and more.





Matt Stober, CEO of Abzena said, "We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to Abzena's executive leadership team during this significant phase of growth for the company. Our focus remains on delivering unmatched value to our customers by driving innovation and forging partnerships that streamline and de-risk their path to market. Taylor's extensive expertise in corporate strategy and due diligence will be invaluable as we look to achieve this strategic vision and deliver best-in-class solutions that move medicines forward to patients faster."

Taylor Boyd, CBO of Abzena, shared, "I'm delighted to join Abzena and contribute to its ongoing success during this pivotal time. Abzena has established itself as a leader in the CDMO + CRO space for complex and next-generation biologics. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our corporate development efforts and build strategic partnerships that deliver impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."





Mr. Boyd most recently served as Head of Business Development at Longboard Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, transactions, and partnerships. Prior to Longboard, he was the Vice President of Investor Relations at Oxford Biomedica plc. Earlier in his career, Boyd was an investment banker covering the biopharmaceutical sector for Raymond James, Leerink Partners, Cantor Fitzgerald, and RBC Capital Markets, where he completed more than $40 billion in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity capital markets transactions.

Mr. Boyd earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina State University and holds a Master of Science (M.S.) in accounting from Wake Forest University.

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

