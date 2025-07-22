Abzena Appoints Geoffrey M. Glass as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO + CRO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, today announced that Geoffrey M. Glass has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Glass has served as Chairman of the Board since 2022.

Geoffrey Glass, CEO of Abzena

Mr. Glass brings 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry within both innovators and services organizations, including substantial experience helping build the CDMO sector over the last 15 years. He previously served in executive roles at EY Consulting, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health), Patheon (now Thermo Fisher Scientific), Sancilio Pharmaceuticals, and KINICITI.

"Over the past few years Abzena has made incredible progress driving operational execution and strengthening our unique scientific capabilities, the combination of which has resulted in delighting many of our customers," said Mr. Glass. "Those efforts have also led to significant growth. I have had the privilege of working alongside this team as Chairman, and I am honored to join as CEO to help continue our momentum. I look forward to working even more closely with our talented employee partners to support our customers and, most importantly, their patients."

In a statement, the Board of Directors said, "Geoff has been a steady and strategic leader as Chairman over the past several years. His deep experience, operational focus, customer-centricity and strong understanding of the business make him the right person to lead Abzena in its next phase. The company is well positioned, and we are confident in Geoff's ability to build on the progress that has already been made."

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA , Bristol, PA , and Cambridge, UK . Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com .

