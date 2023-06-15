Abertay University Games Courses Achieve TIGA Accreditation

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is pleased to announce the re-accreditation of six games courses at Abertay University.

BA (Hons) Game Design and Production

Re-accreditation – awarded

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Applications Development

Re-accreditation – awarded

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

Re-accreditation – awarded

BA (Hons) Computer Arts

Re-accreditation – awarded

MProf Games Development

Re-accreditation – awarded

MSc Computer Games Technology

Re-accreditation – awarded

BA (Hons) Games Design and Production

This BA programme provides students with a range of skills in art, design, and project management and the opportunity to apply them in interdisciplinary team projects. The content supports the development of appropriate skills for entry-level design or production roles in small indie teams or larger AAA game studios.

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Applications Development

This BSc programme has a programming focus. It includes practical opportunities to develop team-working skills, working alongside creative disciplines on interdisciplinary projects. The emphasis on C++, maths, game engines and working in multidisciplinary teams supports the development of appropriate skills for gameplay programming roles in small indie teams or larger AAA game studios.

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

This BSc programme has a strong programming focus and practical opportunities to develop team-working skills, working alongside creative disciplines on interdisciplinary projects. The emphasis on C++, maths, game engines and working in multidisciplinary teams supports the development of appropriate skill sets for a range of programming roles in AAA game studios.

BSc (Hons) Computer Arts

The BA programme provides students with a range of visual literacies and digital skills, and there are opportunities to work in interdisciplinary teams, which support the development of skill sets for a range of artistic roles in indie game studios.

MProf Games Development

This MSc programme has a strong interdisciplinary focus. This will help students to develop skill sets for development roles in small indie teams or larger AAA game studios in a range of disciplines, depending on the core skill set each student brings to the programme.

MSc Computer Games Technology

This MSc programme has a strong programming focus. Students also complete an academic research project, which helps them to develop the critical thinking and research skills required for academic roles. The technical emphasis will help students to develop skill sets for development roles in small indie teams or larger AAA game studios as well as preparing graduates for an academic research career.

Destination data

BA (Hons) Games Design and Production

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA1 to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 80%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2018-20)

Percentage employed in games: 35%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 60%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Applications Development

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA2 to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 87%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2018-20)

Percentage employed in games: 26%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 31%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA3 to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 95%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2018-20)

Percentage employed in games: 50%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 64%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

BSc (Hons) Computer Arts

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA4 to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 91%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2018-20)

Percentage employed in games: 29%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 64%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

MProf Games Development

HESA does not report overall employment rates for Masters degrees, so Abertay University's own figures are set out below.

Percentage employed: 88%

Percentage employed: 88%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed in games: 29%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 60%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

MSc Computer Games Technology

HESA does not report overall employment rates for Masters degrees, so the university's own figures have been used below.

Percentage employed: 100%

Percentage employed: 100%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed in games: 60%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 60%
(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students)

Accreditation Team

The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo-Digital Group

Jordan Woodward, Head of Design, Rebellion

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Abertay University provides six high quality video games courses that equip students with skills that are are needed in the video games industry. The CGT and CGAD undergraduate courses provide a strong technical focus on C++ and maths. Abertay University also offers a range of different workplace simulation experiences which enhance graduate employability. Graduate and post-graduate destination data is impressive. Congratulations to the staff and students of Abertay University on your successful re-accreditations."

Dr Jake Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo Digital Group, said:

"Abertay's games degrees have stood the test of time, retaining a robust modular structure which provides their graduates with the opportunity to learn the depth and breadth of technical and creative skills necessary for game development. They are challenging programmes which prepare the students well for industry and the ability to cope with the fast evolving technology landscape of the games industry."

Head of Abertay's Division of Games Technology and Mathematics, Professor Ruth Falconer said:

"TIGA University Course Accreditation is the absolute gold standard for games courses and we're delighted our programmes have been fully reaccredited. It's important that students can trust that their education is going to be delivered at the highest possible level and we work hard to make sure our curriculum matches TIGA's rigorous standards and reflects what's going to be required of them in the real world after graduation."

Dr Dayna Galloway, Head of Abertay's Division of Games and Arts added:

"We pride ourselves on producing work-ready graduates and also on listening closely to the needs of industry to make sure what our students learn in the lab keeps pace with the fast-moving pace of change driven by advances in technology. Creating a great video game requires a cross-disciplinary mix of art, technology, expertise in production processes and, of course, interpersonal people skills so it's really pleasing to receive this recognition that all of our courses are delivering best practice in these areas."

TIGA

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:

