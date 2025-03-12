SKILLS, STUDIOS, SECONDMENTS: TIGA GAMES EDUCATION CONFERENCE RETURNS FOR 2025

Developers and educators will meet to discuss games education on Thursday July 3rd at Birmingham City University

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, has announced that its Games Education Conference will return this year, taking place on Thursday July 3rd at Birmingham City University.

It will once again comprise a full day of keynotes and panel discussions, providing a vital forum for educators and studios to exchange knowledge and ideas to address key challenges, including skill needs, graduate employability, excellence in research and teaching and studio spinouts from higher education.

TIGA's Conference will discuss a range of subjects, including:

Skills requirements in the games industry in 2025 and beyond

Maximising graduate employment opportunities

Incorporating business and entrepreneurship acumen in course delivery

Incubators and accelerators within universities for start-up studios

How education can build better links with the industry

Excellence in games research, innovation and teaching

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

Further Education and Level 3 challenges

Internships, placements and industrial secondments

Designing a new games course

TIGA Education Accreditation

TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE, said:

"TIGA's Games Education Conference is focused on bringing developers and education together to drive excellence in games education. With panels and keynotes on a range of topical issues, our Conference is designed to spark conversation and debate, and to provide a platform for knowledge exchange and creating new opportunities. I would like to thank Birmingham City University for generously hosting the TIGA Games Education Conference. We look forward to uniting some of the UK games sector's most respected academics and industry executives for a full day of discussion and networking on July 3rd. Get your tickets now!"

Dr Mathew Randall, Senior Lecturer, Computer Graphics and Motion Capture at Birmingham City University, said:

"We're excited to be hosting the TIGA Games Education conference this year and welcoming educators and industry to the STEAMhouse Innovation Centre at Birmingham City University. Like many educators, employability is a key component of what we do, continually striving to deliver authentic game production experiences with curriculums and tools that reflect the industry."

Tickets for the Games Education Conference 2025 are now available here: https://tiga.org/events/tiga-games-education-conference-2025 . The event is free for TIGA members to attend and £250+VAT for non-members.

TIGA also has a limited number of Event Partner packages available. Contact suzi@tiga.org and chris@tiga.org for details.

Notes for editors:

About TIGA

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:

Get in touch: