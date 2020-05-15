A New Drug to Treat COVID-19, TR-C 19 is Now Ready for Human Testing

VSY Biotechnology Research Center has developed a strong R&D program in various areas of biotechnology and is now proud to announce its latest achievement: TR-C 19, a drug to treat COVID-19

LEINFELDEN-ECTERDINGEN, Germany, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH is very excited to announce a new drug, named TR-C 19, has been developed to treat COVID-19 by the VSY Biotechnology R&D team. Studies have shown that TR-C 19 can neutralize the virus isolated under laboratory conditions. Drug is now at the authority approval stage for usage on voluntary COVID-19 patients and clinical trial. Health authorities accelerate their evaluation of TR-C 19 considering public health emergency conditions.