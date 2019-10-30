8th Annual eCOA Forum Hosted by Signant Health to Convene Clinical Operations and Outcomes Research Leaders Guiding the Future of Patient-Centric Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health is proud to host its 8th annual eCOA Forum, which convenes clinical operations and outcomes research leaders for the industry's premier event focused on eCOA, eConsent, and patient-centric technology. Held at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute on December 10-11, 2019, the complimentary forum is open to life science practitioners with all levels of eCOA experience and expertise. Clinical operations leaders, innovation experts, and data managers at pharmaceutical companies and CROs are invited to RSVP at www.ecoaforum.com.

Featuring educational presentations and interactive roundtables by Lilly, Otsuka, AbbVie, Sanofi, Sage Therapeutics, clinical research sites, and patient advocates, the agenda covers essential industry topics of the current and future state of clinical research including virtual trials, sensors and wearables, AI and machine learning, and more – with an important keynote by Kayla Redig and Sarah Denger on "The Young Adult Cancer Experience."

The collaborative format of eCOA Forum creates an open dialogue among leaders with the ability to enact real change.

Attendees can expect to learn from clinical trial patient experiences, discuss industry challenges, share best practices and findings, and make their voices heard on topics surrounding all aspects of patient-centricity.

The forum features expert presentations and panel discussions that are geared towards creating an open platform for all participants. Some of the topics include:

Presentations and roundtable discussions with Lilly , Otsuka, AbbVie, Sanofi, Sage Therapeutics and more

eCOA hot topics and trends for 2020 and beyond (e.g. virtual trials, sensors and wearables, AI and machine learning)

Evolving regulatory considerations on clinical trials

Previews of exciting new advances in patient-facing technology

"Every year, we are humbled to welcome so many dedicated leaders to our forum to share insights, case studies, lessons learned and best practices together in the collective interest of improving clinical research for patients worldwide through better science and technology," said eCOA industry pioneer Bill Byrom, VP of Product Strategy and Innovation, and co-host of eCOA Forum. "To me personally, there is no better way to chart the course for the future of eCOA and related patient-centric technologies such as eConsent and Patient Engagement then to have open and honest conversations about what is working, what isn't, and where we as an industry need to grow from here. I'm excited again this year to learn from our customers, partners, and other industry experts as we continue to focus on improving the patient experience – and outcomes – in clinical research."

Signant Health is also proud to highlight this year's keynote speakers, Kayla Redig and Sarah Denger, as they talk about the "Young Adult Cancer Experience." Kayla is the Director of VINCIBLE, a documentary that "follows 27-year-old cancer survivor…as she creates a voice for the 69,999 other young people who lose their youth to this disease each year."

Sarah Denger is a two-time cancer survivor and community engagement officer for VINCIBLE. Both Kayla and Sarah will share their experiences and speak about the, "isolation experienced going through chemotherapy and how it made them vow to change things for their fellow patients and survivors."

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, said: "Kayla and Sarah are reminders that there are patient experiences that diverge from what we traditionally expect, and that it's our duty to address and improve them. The eCOA Forum is a voice for them, as well as a voice for all our peers in life sciences who together can decide on the best ways to make a difference in every patient's experience with clinical trials."

The eCOA Forum is a complimentary, educational, and exhibitor-free industry event crafted by Signant Health, the leading provider of patient-centred technology solutions for the life sciences industry. To learn more and register for the eCOA Forum visit www.ecoaforum.com.

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

