3D Printing Market Size Worth $35.38 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 14.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing market size is estimated to reach USD 35.38 billion by 2027, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. 3D Printing (3DP) is also referred to as Additive Manufacturing (AM), as it involves successive addition of layers of materials in various 2D shapes using an additive process. These layered 2D shapes build upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is different from the subtractive method of production, which begins with a block of material and the unnecessary material is ground out to obtain the desired object.

3D printing is widely adopted in the industrial sector owing to the growing need for enhanced product manufacturing and a shorter time to market. The industrial vertical happens to be the most significant adopter of the 3DP technology and eventually leading to the highest market share of 3D printers for industrial applications over the forecast period. The additive manufacturing is anticipated to evolve with rising R&D and technological advancements.

Key suggestions from the report:

3D printing technology is gaining traction owing to the ability of the technology to offer accurate and rapid prototyping and optimize the time to market

Increasing adoption of 3D printers in healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics verticals is likely to drive the market growth significantly

Demand for desktop 3D printers is expected to increase over the forecast period, as 3D printing is gaining popularity among hobbyists for domestic, household, and personal usage as well as in education sector for training purposes

Prototyping segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to expand its market share to more than 50% by 2027.

The polymer segment contributed to almost half of the entire industry share. However, the metal segment is expected to dominate the market in the next seven years. This is attributed to the increasing demand for metal 3D printing from industrial verticals such as automotive and aerospace & defense

The desktop 3D printing segment is expected to adopt the 3DP technique aggressively over the forecast period. It has been segmented further into educational purpose, fashion and jewelry, objects, dental, food, and others

Asia Pacific 3D printing market, which is emerging as a manufacturing hub for several industry verticals, is anticipated to grow significantly as the continued urbanization triggers the need for infrastructure and prompts the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare verticals to adopt 3DP, particularly in countries, including China , Japan , and South Korea

The prominent players in the market include Stratasys Ltd.; 3D Systems, Inc.; 3D Ceram; GE Additive; HP Inc.; Tiertime; EnvisionTec, Inc.; and Dassault Systemes

Read 250 page research report with ToC on "3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Component (Hardware, Services), By Printer Type (Desktop, Industrial), By Technology, By Software, By Application, By Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-industry-analysis

3D printing continues to gain popularity among hobbyists and innovators. While individuals are using the technology for domestic and personal purposes, universities and educational institutes are using 3DP for conducting technical training. The market is subject to witness a considerable economical appearance rather than being just a labor-intensive industrial manufacturing technique. Particularly in developing economies, such as Brazil, South Africa, and India; machining shops have managed to adopt alternative business models by installing 3D printers and offer related services, such as 3DP materials, software, filaments, and 3D modeling.

Based on application, the 3D printing market has been segmented further into prototyping, tooling, and functional parts. Automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense verticals are among the leading adopters of 3D printing technology. Incumbents of these verticals have an emphasis on accuracy, enhanced product designing, reliability, shorter time to market, and economical production processes. Given that the additive manufacturing possess can offer all these benefits, the adoption of three-dimensional printers by the automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense verticals is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

The 3D printing and related technologies are evolving continuously in line with the intensive R&D activities being undertaken and the aggressive investments being made by the private sector as well as the public sector. Government funding and encouraging initiatives being undertaken in developed economies are prompting manufacturers to pursue improvements in technology and the adoption of new technologies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2019 as a result of the extensive adoption of 3D printers for 3D designing, modeling, and manufacturing in various industries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has emerged as a manufacturing hub owing to an expanding consumer base as well as the continued rise in foreign investments. Hence, the regional market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period.

The 3D printing technology happens to be a capital-intensive technology. At the same time, manufacturers are holding to their misconception about prototyping rather than realizing the advantages associated with 3D printing. Moreover, the market lacks the standard process controls and a skilled workforce required for 3D printing. These are some of the factors expected to restrain the market growth. However, government initiatives aimed at increasing the awareness and promoting the benefits of adopting 3D printers are expected to help counter the market restraints.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing market based on component, printer type, technology, software, application, vertical, material, and region:

3D Printing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Software



Services

3D Printing Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Desktop 3D Printer



Industrial 3D Printer

3D Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Stereolithography



Fuse Deposition Modelling



Selective Laser Sintering



Direct Metal Laser Sintering



Polyjet Printing



Inkjet printing



Electron Beam Melting



Laser Metal Deposition



Digital Light Processing



Laminated Object Manufacturing



Others

3D Printing Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Design Software



Inspection Software



Printer Software



Scanning Software

3D Printing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Prototyping



Tooling



Functional Parts

3D Printing Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Industrial 3D Printing



Automotive





Aerospace & Defense





Healthcare





Consumer Electronics





Power & Energy





Others



Desktop 3D Printing



Educational Purpose





Fashion & Jewelry





Objects





Dental





Food





Others

3D Printing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027))

Polymer



Metal



Ceramic

3D Printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Singapore



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

