2U and Oxford Saïd Business School Expand Partnership with Launch of New Executive AI Programme and First-Ever Open Courses on edX

Partnership now includes nearly 40 programmes in high-demand topics across flexible formats—from foundational online learning to advanced executive education

ARLINGTON, Va. and OXFORD, England, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, a global leader in education technology, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership with new programmes designed to meet the growing demand for flexible business education in high-demand skill areas. The expanded portfolio now includes nearly 40 programmes delivered on edX, 2U's online learning platform, ranging from three-week introductory courses to five-month executive programmes in topics at the intersection of technology and leadership.

The latest additions to Oxford Saïd's portfolio with 2U include the newly launched AI-Driven Business Transformation Executive Programme and sixteen new open courses—Oxford Saïd's first-ever on edX. The executive AI programme is designed to support senior decision-makers in navigating the complex intersection of AI, innovation, and strategy, while the open courses cover essential business topics in shorter, self-paced formats for busy professionals.

"This partnership isn't just about scale, it's about purpose," said Caroline Williams, Executive Director of Oxford Saïd Online. "We've built learning experiences rooted in the world-class expertise of our faculty and shaped by the real demands professionals face today. From core skills to executive insight, we're opening Oxford's doors to learners worldwide, flexibly, accessibly, and on their terms."

New programme highlights:

New open courses on edX: Sixteen open courses covering leadership, finance, strategy, sustainability, innovation, venture finance, and entrepreneurship are launching throughout the summer, with six now available, including Leadership Development, Essentials of Leading Strategic Projects, and Corporate Sustainability Foundations. Designed for working professionals, these flexible courses are approximately six hours long, spread over three weeks, and priced at £149. The open courses draw on content from Oxford Saïd's Executive Education portfolio, currently ranked second in the UK and sixth globally by the Financial Times. Available on demand with self-paced learning, these courses provide accessible entry points to Oxford's business education.

AI-Driven Business Transformation Executive Programme: This five-month programme equips executives with the strategic perspective, cross-functional knowledge, and ethical grounding needed to lead AI innovation at scale. Like the new open courses, this programme demonstrates how Oxford and 2U are reimagining Oxford Saïd's existing executive education content to create new learning pathways, combining modules from three leading Oxford Saïd programmes (Artificial Intelligence, Strategic Innovation, and Executive Strategy) into one integrated learning journey.

Today's announcement exemplifies 2U's strategy of building multi-faceted partnerships with top institutions to create innovative programmes that deliver measurable outcomes for learners. For Oxford Saïd, it represents an important step in its commitment to lifelong learning, opening up curated content on a global platform to make an Oxford education more accessible worldwide.

"Oxford consistently delivers some of the most impactful business education available," said Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer at 2U. "We're proud to be a partner of choice to leading institutions like Oxford as they scale their impact and reach new audiences. The comprehensive portfolio that Oxford and 2U are building together gives learners real choice in how they want to learn—and in the most relevant topics needed to thrive in business today and tomorrow."

About Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford blends the best of new and old. We are a vibrant and entrepreneurial business school, but yet deeply embedded in an 800-year-old world-class university. We create programs and ideas that have global impact. We educate people for successful business careers, and as a community seek to tackle world-scale challenges. We deliver cutting-edge programs, including the full-time MBA, Executive MBA, MSc and PhD programs, and Executive Education.

About 2U

2U is a global leader in education technology. Guided by its founding mission to increase access to higher education, 2U has spent over 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 96 million people with thousands of affordable, career-aligned learning opportunities in partnership with more than 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

