Edtech Leader 2U Partners with the University of Birmingham to Launch Online Master's Programs in Strategic Marketing and Digital Media & Global Communication

ARLINGTON, Va. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U , a global leader in education, and the University of Birmingham announced a partnership to launch two new online master's degree programs: a Master of Arts Digital Media & Global Communication (MA) and a Master of Science Strategic Marketing Practice (MSc). Both programs are now accepting students for cohorts beginning in March 2025.

The University of Birmingham

The MA Digital Media & Global Communication and MSc Strategic Marketing Practice are the first of at least seven online degree programs the University has committed to developing in partnership with 2U. Additional programs, including a planned online MSc Applications of Data Science, MSc Urban Planning, and MSc Urban Sustainability, are expected to welcome their first cohorts in June 2025.

The new online programs are created to meet the global demand for flexible, industry-relevant education in rapidly evolving fields, equipping learners with the expertise to build and advance impactful careers. The MA Digital Media & Global Communication provides students with practical tools and insights for careers in media, communications, and the creative industries, while the MSc Strategic Marketing Practice prepares graduates to think and act strategically, creatively, and responsibly in today's dynamic marketing landscape.

"With these new programmes, we are expanding our ability to deliver education that empowers students to tackle the complexities of today's industries," said Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Birmingham. "Our partnership with 2U strengthens our commitment to providing learners around the world with the academic excellence and practical skills needed to drive meaningful change in their careers and communities."

"I welcome the launch of these programmes, which expand the portfolio of online courses at Birmingham," said Professor Corinne Boz, Dean of the University of Birmingham Online. "The programmes are learner-centred in their content and design and aim to support learners, regardless of their location, in engaging in rigorous academic study that will support career development and enhance professional practice."

Today's announcement reflects the strong demand for 2U's flexible degree partnership model, which allows universities to select a set of services that best support their institutional goals and expand access to high-quality education for students worldwide.

"Our partnership with the University of Birmingham reflects how 2U's flexible model supports one of the world's most prestigious institutions in expanding its reach," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of the Degree Program Segment at 2U. "Birmingham's deep academic tradition and commitment to excellence make it a truly unique place of learning. By working together, we're helping to empower learners across the globe to achieve their full potential through high-quality education."

2U and its partners invest in high-quality, cutting-edge content across the most in-demand fields to deliver impactful, positive outcomes for learners. As a global leader in developing skilled talent, 2U is expanding its portfolio of free-to-degree offerings to meet the needs of today's learners.

About the University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world's top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and more than 8,000 international students from over 150 countries.

About 2U

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 91 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

