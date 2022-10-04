$25+ Billion Endpoint Security Market Size to Grow at 9% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Increasing Adoption of BYOD Model, Growth in Number of Vulnerable Endpoints in Devices, Cloud-Based Endpoint Security Solutions | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution, Services, Deployment, Verticals, and Geography," the global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from $14.95 Billion in 2022 to $25.07 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Endpoint Security Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 14.95 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 25.07 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 216 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 98 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Services, Deployment, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Compnaies Covered AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software s.r.o., Bitdefender, Cisco Systems Inc, ESET, spol. s r.o., Fortinet, Inc., F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corp, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Endpoint Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00014571/

The endpoint security market report covers solution types including Antivirus, Antispyware, and Antimalware; Firewall; Endpoint Device Control; Intrusion Prevention; and Endpoint Application Control. Services covered include Consulting, Training & Support, and Managed Services. Deployment models analyzed are Cloud and On-premise. Verticals examined include Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Education, and Others.

Global Endpoint Security Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Microsoft; Fortinet, Inc; Cisco Systems, Inc; AO Kaspersky Lab; and McAfee, LLC are among the key players profiled in the endpoint security market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the endpoint security market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2022, Avanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) through Absolute's Application Persistence capabilities.

In 2021, Microsoft identified its new endpoint security solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) known as Microsoft Defender for Business. This helps companies with up to 300 employees defend against cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, and ransomware, in environments with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. It also comes with simplified client configuration via a wizard-driven setup and enables all recommended security policies, which makes it easy to use by organizations without a security team.

The growth of the endpoint security market analysis is attributed to the increased adoption of connected devices in many industries, the device used in every sector is such as tablets, smartphones, and network devices, to fulfil their network security requirements. The rise in the number of connected devices increases the number of endpoints in networks, which propels the demand for endpoint security. Furthermore, the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) among enterprises results in increased network vulnerabilities in business networks. As a result, the need for BYOD security policies and endpoint security solutions such as encryption technologies, mobile device security, and antivirus has increased in these enterprises to safeguard key company assets. However, organizational preferences for free endpoint security solutions and a lack of in-house expertise and IT resources limit the endpoint security market growth.

Based on region, the endpoint security market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The endpoint security market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, North America held the largest share in the endpoint security market in 2021. The presence of developed countries, such as the US and Canada; high focus on the IT & telecommunication sector; presence of fast-growing economics; and the surging adoption of automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the endpoint security market size in North America. North America is characterized by well-developed countries, a robust industrial base, and high technology adoption. Endpoint security is broadly used in the region by various industries for inventory planning, demand planning, and supply planning. North America is becoming a hub for various industrial verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, education, and energy & utilities. The region is also a hub of IT companies, such as Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fortinet, Inc.; McAfee, LLC; and Microsoft Corporation. These industrial sectors have a large client base, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for endpoint security players providers during the forecast period.

The adoption of the IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms are increasing the number of IoT-connected devices. Edge computing is gaining popularity with the rising demand for connected devices. Data saved close to the source or destination saves time and reduces the burden on servers and networks when uploaded to the cloud or on-premise. Edge computing is ideal for industrial IoT because it allows for real-time data processing and faster reaction times. Thus, the rising adoption of edge computing solutions propels the need for secure endpoint solutions.

In May 2021, Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business holding company, collaborated with Microsoft on Azure Private Edge Zone. The integration combines Telefónica's Private 5G connectivity with Microsoft's Edge Computing capabilities on customer premises. Both firms' collective ambition for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation is to install industrial 5G communications and computing solutions on-premise through an integrated architecture. Also, in November 2020, AT&T SASE with Cisco has converged network and security management solution that connects and protects enterprises with software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology and security capabilities. The comprehensive solution includes expert policy design and configuration and 24/7 network management. With AT&T SASE with Cisco, organizations can accelerate the adoption of cloud-based applications through optimized, highly secure, and reliable digital experiences. Such initiatives will increase the adoption of endpoint solutions in future.

Endpoint Security Market: Solution Overview

The endpoint security market, by solution, is segmented into antivirus, antispyware, and antimalware; firewall; endpoint device control; intrusion prevention; and endpoint application control. In 2021, the antivirus, antispyware, and antimalware segment dominated the market. Also, the segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the endpoint device control segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The requirement for the antimalware solution to protect the data from cyberattacks is augmenting the endpoint security market growth for the solution segment.

