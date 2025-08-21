Disposable Surgical Gloves Market is Growing at 10.1% CAGR to Reach US$5.18 billion by 2031; Due to Rising Number of Surgical Procedures | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global disposable surgical gloves market is growing due to the rising awareness of hospital-acquired infections and the surging number of surgical procedures.

The disposable surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 5.18 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.66 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period. The mounting awareness about hospital-acquired infections and implementation of stricter infection control protocols in healthcare settings is boosting the adoption of single-use disposable surgical gloves, which can drastically reduce the risk of spreading harmful pathogens in clinical settings.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the disposable surgical gloves market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Overview of Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Report Findings

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: According to the National Institute of Health 2025 report, 313 million surgical procedures were performed globally in 2025, and 6% of these procedures were performed in low- and middle-income countries. As the number of surgeries increases, the need for strict hygiene protocols has grown, leading to a higher demand for disposable surgical gloves. These gloves are essential in preventing cross-contamination and healthcare-associated infections. With surgical procedures becoming more complex and a greater emphasis on patient safety within the healthcare industry, hospitals and surgical centers are now following stricter regulations that require the use of disposable gloves. This practice is crucial in preventing the transmission of pathogens between patients and healthcare providers. Thus, the surging number of surgical procedures is driving the disposable surgical gloves market. Increasing Chronic Infectious Diseases: As infectious disease outbreaks and global health threats persist into 2025, including both ongoing and emerging viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases, there is an increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) among healthcare workers and caregivers. Disposable surgical gloves serve as a crucial barrier against cross-contamination and the transmission of pathogens between patients and healthcare personnel. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation

In terms of material, the disposable surgical gloves market is segmented into Nitrile, Latex, Vinyl, TPE and CPE, and others. The Vinyl segment held the largest disposable surgical gloves market share in 2024.

Based on form, the market is classified into powder and powder-free. The powder-free segment held a larger share of the disposable surgical gloves market in 2024 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2025–2031.

In terms of end user, the disposable surgical gloves market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the disposable surgical gloves market in 2024 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2031.

The disposable surgical gloves market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the disposable surgical gloves market are B Braun SE, Hextar Healthcare Bhd, Sempermed Europe GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corp Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corp Bhd, Ansell Ltd, and Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Trending Topics: Advancements in surgical gloves, Product launches in Nitrile Gloves, new innovations in powdered gloves, and technological advancements in disposable surgical gloves materials, among others.

Global Headlines on Disposable Surgical Gloves Market

Intco Medical announced the global launch of its patented Syntex Synthetic Disposable Latex Gloves.

Unigloves partnered with KluraLabs to introduce the CrossGuard antimicrobial nitrile glove.

Conclusion

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising number of surgical procedures drive the disposable surgical gloves market growth. The ongoing prevalence of infectious diseases like malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, and drug-resistant bacterial infections calls for rigorous infection control practices in both treatment facilities and community health programs. Healthcare systems that are continually challenged by these infectious diseases highlight the importance of strict hygiene and protective measures to manage risks during patient care, especially when dealing with highly contagious or drug-resistant pathogens. Thus, rising simulation-based training programs for healthcare professionals drive the disposable surgical gloves market.

Furthermore, the single-use nature of disposable surgical gloves significantly lowers the chance of transferring pathogens. During a surgery utilization of multiple layers of protective gloves has led to a marked increase in glove consumption across healthcare institutions such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, influencing procurement strategies and inventory management within hospital operations.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, and others—with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

