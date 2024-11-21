10x Banking and Alloy partner to bring cloud-native risk decisioning to financial services

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Banking , the cloud-native core banking platform, has partnered with Alloy , a leading identity and fraud prevention platform, to deliver a next-generation customer onboarding, perpetual KYC and KYB monitoring, and credit decisioning platform for financial institutions globally.

The partnership combines 10x's pioneering meta core platform with Alloy's leading solutions for managing identity risk throughout the customer lifecycle. 10x's solution powers major financial institutions globally, including Chase UK and Westpac, and provides banks with the fastest, most cost-effective path to cloud-native transformation.

Alloy's platform is trusted by over 600 of the world's most prominent financial institutions and fintechs, including Sonovate, Liberis, Ent Credit Union, Shopify, and Clear Street. Alloy has pre-built integrations to one of the broadest networks of data products in the industry, with over 200 fraud, compliance, and identity data sources including Onfido, ComplyAdvantage, GBG and others covering 195 markets worldwide. On top of this, Alloy leverages its data orchestration capabilities to synthesise all of the data points and automate decision-making for clients, allowing clients to better solve for fraud, credit, and compliance risk, and grow with confidence.

This partnership sees Alloy's data network seamlessly integrated with 10x's core banking platform, enabling financial institutions to make lending and account opening decisions with increased agility and precision from the core, delivering faster, better business decisions in a market that demands real-time capabilities. The modular decisioning solution allows financial institutions, for the first time, to originate, personalize, and manage loans directly within the 10x Banking platform.

Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy said: "Our partnership with 10x Banking is a testament to our commitment to helping financial institutions in the UK and beyond fight fraud. Our partnership will provide financial institutions all over the world with flexible tools to efficiently manage identity risk, specifically aiding them in enhancing their account opening and in-life risk management processes."

Matt Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at 10x Banking, said, "Our collaboration with Alloy represents a significant step forward in the modernization of risk decisioning. Alloy's cloud-native approach to identity risk management complements 10x Banking's cloud-native core banking platform, creating a modern, versatile credit decisioning tool for banks and fintechs seeking to transform their loan origination processes. This partnership, with 10x's unique meta core approach, enables us to continue our mission to revolutionize banking for the benefit of financial institutions, their customers, and society."

About 10x Banking:

10x Banking is a cloud-native core banking platform designed for financial institutions. Founded by former banking executives and built by technologists, the 10x platform offers unparalleled security, scalability, and speed. The company's unique 'meta core' approach provides financial institutions with the fastest, most cost-effective path to cloud-native transformation. 10x Banking is B-Corp certified and has a global presence in London, Sydney, and Singapore, supported by world-class investors including BlackRock and J.P. Morgan.

About Alloy

Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Over 600 banks, credit unions, and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risks, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com .

