Flagstone and Alloy partner to offer UK savers a faster, safer entry point into competitive savings market

Switch to automated onboarding slashes sign-up time from hours to seconds

LONDON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstone , the UK's largest savings platform*, has partnered with Alloy , a leading identity and fraud prevention platform provider, to deliver a seamless, automated onboarding experience for individual and business customers. The partnership allows Flagstone to approve new applications within seconds, without impinging on the highest standards of security and compliance, and integrate global data partners into a single dashboard.

By leveraging Alloy, Flagstone's enhanced KYC (Know Your Customer) controls ensure that every new client benefits from a streamlined and intuitive onboarding journey without compromising on rigorous verification processes.

With £1.1 trillion lost to financial crime annually in the UK**, financial institutions must strike a delicate balance between security and speed. Traditional onboarding processes can be manual, slow and full of friction, discouraging customers from completing applications and leaving firms vulnerable to fraud. The situation is exacerbated by a surge in AI-driven impersonations, deep fakes and organised crime rings. Together these present greater challenges for companies whose duty it is to protect themselves and their customers from the risk of financial loss. Through its partnership with Alloy, Flagstone has automated its onboarding process, reducing friction, improving conversion and pleasing customers, all without compromising security.

With Alloy, Flagstone has significantly upgraded from a legacy onboarding process that sometimes took several hours and required manual oversight. Now, Flagstone has vastly increased its average STP (straight through processing rates). As a result, the company can now offer savers access to the UK market's widest choice of savings products faster than ever before.

Francesco Fulcoli, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer at Flagstone, comments: "Alloy fully understands our ambition to take a data-led approach to analysing our users' needs and translate that back into the sort of compliant and superior customer experience we want to provide. By digitising our AML/KYC processes with Alloy, we've sped up exponentially how quickly savers can begin to enjoy access to hundreds of savings accounts on a single platform. Speed with certainty delights customers, serves our bank partners well, and sets us up for continued market leadership for years to come. Alloy's automated monitoring and decisioning tools ensure we can meet our regulatory obligations efficiently while offering our customers a fast and secure onboarding experience."

James Baston-Pitt, Alloy's Head of Growth UK, EMEA and APAC, adds: "Businesses like Flagstone must maintain a constant balance between acting in the best possible interests of their stakeholders while also maintaining a brilliant customer experience. By partnering with Alloy, Flagstone is creating a secure and stable environment in which the business can swiftly verify customer identities without causing unnecessary friction or delays - something that is paramount to the successful operation of this fast-growing, in-demand business. We're delighted to be the engine behind Flagstone's latest innovation."

Founded in 2013, Flagstone has grown quickly in the last three years to become the UK's largest savings platform as more savers than ever turn to cash as a way to maximise the interest earning potential on their money in a low-risk, high-return way. Today Flagstone handles around £16 billion in assets on behalf of its individual, business and charity customers. Flagstone customers generated cumulative returns of more than £500 million on their savings in 2024 through the platform. Flagstone is also the engine behind the savings proposition for over 1000 financial services providers with whom Flagstone has API integrations or partnerships.

Founded in 2015, Alloy enables global fintech companies to balance risk with growth as they serve more customers around the world. Some of the world's fastest-growing fintechs rely on Alloy's identity and fraud prevention platform to test, launch, and scale new products while maintaining confidence in their customers and the trust of partner banks and regulators. From supporting single-use cases like customer onboarding to powering end-to-end identity risk management, Alloy's configurable solutions for fraud and compliance risk, dedicated expert guidance, and extensive ecosystem of data partners enable fintechs to future-proof their growth.

This announcement follows the recent news that Flagstone has recorded record growth, including a 46% increase in revenue to £55 million and a 49% rise in Assets under Administration (AuA) in the twelve months to 31 December 2024.

About Flagstone

Flagstone is a fintech company located in London that's recreating how people grow their money. Since 2015, Flagstone's group assets under administration stand at around £16 billion and it has become the UK's largest savings platform by the number of banks and savings accounts on its panel.

Flagstone customers can gain access to over 220 savings accounts from 66 of the UK's leading cash savings providers, from the largest incumbent banks to challengers. Flagstone's total AUA is currently increasing by more than £1 billion per quarter as more customers look to maximise the interest earning potential while minimising risk.

Originally created as a platform for individual savers to access and maintain multiple cash savings accounts in one single place, today Flagstone provides white-label and API-integrated capabilities for businesses to offer their own customers easy-to-use, adaptable and competitive savings options. Flagstone partners with many of the UK's leading wealth management firms including St. James's Place, and powers a range of savings products at financial services providers including Saga and Revolut.

Flagstone Group Ltd is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (reference number 605504) under the Payment Service Regulations 2017 for the provision of payment services.

www.flagstoneim.com

About Alloy

Alloy provides an identity and fraud prevention platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 600 of the world's largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world.

https://www.alloy.com/uk

