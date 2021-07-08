1 Hotel & Homes Island Sanctuary Elounda Hills To Premiere In 2025 On Crete

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will be the newest sustainable sanctuary of 1 Hotels, offering an unparalleled luxury hotel experience that honors ancient Mediterranean history and its undeniable influence on the modern world. Situated on the northeast coast of Crete, this Grecian oasis is not only surrounded by the enchanting Elounda Hills and rugged coastline of Mirabello Bay — it's welcomed by a culture centered around warmth, vitality, and hospitality. With their pioneering vision, Mirum Hellas will develop the property, and SH Hotels & Resorts will operate the exquisite escape, following its prospective opening in the summer of 2025.

Seamlessly pairing ancient architecture with modern comfort, 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will embody the sensations of a hillside village, vivacious metropolis, and natural oasis. The design ethos blurs the line between interior and exterior — with natural sustainably sourced materials, highlighting the mesmerizing Cretan sunlight, and vibrant, flourishing greenery around every corner. In line with the 1 vision, guests will feel connected to the island, enriched by its history, and uniquely inspired to protect and enhance the natural world.

The 135 hotel rooms and 178 branded residences and villas (to be developed in phases) will boast uninterrupted mountain and seascape views. The architecture will mimic the curvature of the Elounda Hills and the resort will offer stunning swimming pools, relaxed outdoor leisure facilities, and windy paths leading to the pristine sandy beaches, and the warm, clear Mediterranean waters. Premium room offerings include exclusive access to a dedicated marina and beach club. The restorative wellness, therapeutic spa, and world-famous Mediterranean cuisine will reinvigorate guests with the vivacious spirit of the island while celebrating its history.

On 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills, Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, commented, "This project exemplifies our goal of creating harmony with nature. Crete is a legendary island with so much natural beauty, history, people, culture, and our 1 Hotels brand authentically embraces and will work to protect and enhance it all. Our development partner, Mirum Hellas, and their local portfolio complement our mission of inspiring conscious consumption and protecting the natural beauty and history of the environment. This property is a defining example of that, and we will redefine the Mediterranean getaway with it."

Vitaly Borisov, the Founder and Chairman of Mirum Group of companies, said, "Within 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills, we will utilize unique architecture and sophisticated landscaping to introduce a special luxury hospitality experience with a conscience to the Greek island of Crete. 1 Hotels' focus on sustainability and their innovative approach within the hotel landscape make them the perfect partner for us. 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will be a sustainable island sanctuary, capturing the mystical and pure spirit of Greece, celebrating Cretan heritage, regeneration, and environmental preservation for everyone who visits."

About 1 Hotels

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, and Sanya (China) in 2020, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its Toronto property and with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

About Mirum Group

Founded with a true passion for innovation and unsurpassed attention to detail, Mirum is a leading player in luxury hospitality and upscale suburban housing developments. A multinational developer with a local vision, Mirum is true to heritage, culture, and tradition while incorporating the latest technologies to build communities and transformative environments. Having been active in Greece for more than 10 years, Mirum is the only international real estate developer to have obtained the status of Strategic Private Investor from the Greek government.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958530/1Hotels_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts