Zwipe releases public demo of Zwipe Pay ONE

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with our first quarter 2021 update, Zwipe is today for the first time publicly demonstrating the world's first Single Silicon Biometric System on Card that is being offered to card manufacturers globally – namely Zwipe Pay ONE.

Here is a link to the demo.

A first quarter operational update webcast will be given at 12:00 CEST today. You can register for the presentation by sending an email to events@arctic.com.

Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe & Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

