Zuri Sky Announces Website Launch Ahead of Non-stop Flights from London to Freetown

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuri Sky Ltd, a UK-based company, is proud to announce the launch of its official website, www.zuri-sky.com, marking the initial step in its mission to reconnect Sierra Leone with the UK and beyond. This proposed new route strives to enhance connectivity, provide greater travel opportunities for Sierra Leoneans, UK and international travellers and help boost tourism and business to Sierra Leone's stunning shores.

In preparation for its inaugural flight to provide a direct flight service from London to Freetown, Zuri Sky invites travellers to subscribe to its website for exclusive updates and an introductory 10% discount on their first ticket when bookings go live.

"Having operated this route successfully before, I am delighted to once again be part of a credible organisation to operate this flight." said Robert Blick, Chairman of Zuri Sky. "We will be fully transparent and provide regular updates to our subscribers."

The Zuri Sky website is a user-friendly portal for travellers seeking seamless travel options between the UK and Sierra Leone. By subscribing now, travellers will benefit from early access to news, updates and promotional offers, including the exclusive 10% discount for first-time bookings.

The London-based CEO of Zuri Sky highlighted the airline's raison d'etre: "This is about much more than flights; it's about building a bridge: we are the People's Airline."

Mina Nozari, Director of Zuri Sky, expressed her enthusiasm for Sierra Leone's potential as a global tourism destination: "We see Sierra Leone as the Caribbean of West Africa, with its pristine beaches and vibrant culture. We aim to showcase Sierra Leone's natural beauty to the world and bring traveller's closer to this hidden gem."

About Zuri Sky

Zuri Sky Ltd is a new UK-based Company headquartered in London, dedicated to organising, managing and operating, direct, hassle-free connections between London Gatwick and Lungi International Airport in Freetown, Sierra Leone. With a team of passionate, seasoned professionals, Zuri Sky is committed to building a reliable, enjoyable, efficient and sustainable air bridge that meets the needs of Sierra Leoneans, UK and international travellers.

For more information and to subscribe for updates, visit www.zuri-sky.com.