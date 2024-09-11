ZPMC Delivers Multifunctional Saturation Diving Support Vessel

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) celebrated the delivery of its multi-purpose diving support vessel, the Wadad Aletheia, with a ceremony marking its readiness for service.

The Wadad Aletheia, certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), ranks among the world's most sophisticated diving support vessels. Its dimensions—145.9 meters long, 27 meters across the beam, and 11.33 meters deep, allow it to comfortably accommodate a crew of 200. The vessel is equipped with a 400-ton wave-compensated telescopic crane and a DP3+ positioning system, enabling it to cruise at a top speed of 15.8 knots.

The vessel is outfitted with a state-of-the-art, 24-person fully automated duel-bell diving system, which includes living, transition and escape compartments, diving bells, and a life-support system, enabling operations up to 300 meters underwater. With two diving bells, each capable of accommodating 3 divers, the vessel significantly enhances operational efficiency while maintaining the highest global standards for safety and comfort. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with two offshore articulated cranes incorporating wave compensation technology. The main crane has a lifting capacity of 400 tons, suitable for depths up to 3,000 meters, while the auxiliary crane can lift 25 tons to a depth of 600 meters.

The Wadad Aletheia boasts a 1,850-square-meter operating deck, which is larger than those found on comparable vessels. Apart from its primary diving system moon pool, the vessel includes a 7.2m x 7.2m operational moon pool designed for the vertical deployment of flexible pipe-laying and light drilling systems. With a minimum load capacity of 15 tons per square meter on the main deck and up to 50 tons per square meter on reinforced areas, the vessel efficiently supports the transportation and deployment of heavy equipment and specialized machinery essential for most construction projects.

The successful completion and delivery of the vessel signifies yet another milestone for ZPMC in marine engineering support vessels, reinforcing the global marine equipment industry's commitment to sustainable, high-quality development. Looking to the future, ZPMC is focused on further enhancing its capabilities in high-end equipment manufacturing, deepening its collaborative efforts with partners worldwide, intensifying its research and development of core technologies, and delivering an ever-growing array of exceptional equipment.