ZOZEN WNS oil fired boiler supports the development of Kenya's oil giant KPC

WUXI, China, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ZOZEN and Kenya's oil giant KPC built a friendly cooperation relationship on the WNS oil fired steam boiler project. Currently, the boiler has been successfully delivered to Kenya and has completed the ignition commissioning.

Since 2016, Kenya has accelerated the development of commercial oil production and become a fast-growing oil producing country. Founded in 1973, KPC (Kenya Pipeline Company Limited) is one of Kenya's state-owned large oil processing and transportation companies, playing a key role in promoting Kenya's economic development.

In the petroleum processing industry, the efficient and energy-saving boiler system is the main factor affecting the quality of oil products and the economic benefits of enterprises. With its strong technical strength and rich project experience, ZOZEN became a partner of KPC, providing an efficient and energy-saving steam boiler system for KPC to meet their increasing production capacity.

Regarding KPC's demand of using heavy oil as fuel, ZOZEN tailored the boiler technology solution for KPC: the boiler body adopts WNS series three-pass wet-back structure, which allows the high-heat flue gas to stay in the furnace for a longer period of time, in conjunction with a large-diameter full-corrugated furnace, the thermal efficiency can reach over 98%. Meanwhile, a special-designed heavy oil burning device is equipped to improve the combustion performance of heavy oil.

Heavy oil is the remaining heavy oil after crude oil is extracted from gasoline and diesel, which has the characteristics of large molecular weight and high viscosity. In case of this, ZOZEN installed a filtration system and heating device for KPC to ensure the smooth delivery and good atomization of heavy oil, achieving full combustion of fuel, thereby saving operating costs.

The collaboration between ZOZEN and KPC in Kenya has a benchmark significance for ZOZEN to further expand the African industrial boiler market.

