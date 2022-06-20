ZOVOO DRAGBAR disposable vape POWERED BY VOOPOO to hit Bestway UK

Established in 1976, Bestway Wholesale has grown to become the UK's largest independent food and drink wholesaler. The wholesale division has 65 large depots and more than 125000 supply partners for independent retailers and caterers.

The entry into Bestway convenience channel enables ZOVOO to fully carry out its large-scale sales network plans, utilizing Bestway's online and offline retail channels, comprehensive logistics advantages, leading localized customer service and high customer purchasing power, enabling more local consumers to buy DRAGBAR disposable products. Access to more comprehensive and convenient channels will further stimulate the market power of ZOVOO.

Dragbar 600 is quite different from the alternatives on the market, as below:

1, The first completely self-developed disposable, so the hardware and the e-liquid are fully integrated, giving the best performance. It's unique and different.

2, Available in 10 mouth-watering flavours designed around the UK market. The same familiar names but a superior taste experience.

3, 600 Puffs, 2% premium nicotine salt, fully TPD compliant.

4, High density battery cell giving you longer and more efficient performance.

5, Ground breaking coil technology, superior airflow and airflow activation.

6, High quality CFM, stylish, colourful design, tipple colour plastic injection moulded.

7, Ergonomic, suitable sized mouthpiece.

Consumers can buy 10 flavours of Dragbar at Bestway, they are Lush Ice, Tobacco, Grape Ice, Mango Ice, Orange Mango Guava, Banana Ice, Strawberry Ice, Peach Ice, Menthol and Green Apple Ice.

DRAGBAR is made by ZOVOO the sister company of the highly successful and incredibly popular VOOPOO brand, this disposable is powered using the same cutting edge technology that has made VOOPOO the number one device manufacturer in the UK.

DRAGBAR is the star product series of ZOVOO, which has been enjoyed and loved by users around the world since its launch. ZOVOO team always insists on deeply exploring the needs of local users, innovating and exploring in product design, constantly optimizing product details, developing richer flavours, and thus ensuring first-class taste in their products. This is why DRAGBAR has attracted a growing number of fans in the UK, North America, Europe and other regions.

ZOVOO will adhere to the business philosophy of "user-focus", continue to make breakthroughs and innovations in technology, go all out to expand the market, and provide consumers with more diversified product choices, as well as safer and more pleasant vaping experience. Look forward to seeing ZOVOO products in more market channels in the future!

