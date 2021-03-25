Zoono: Testing on London public transport services highlights the exceptional benefits of long-lasting germ protection products

- Antimicrobial products manufacturer Zoono is delighted that the outstanding results being shown in real-world conditions in the fight against Covid-19 have led to a new focus by authorities and experts on the benefits of long-lasting disinfectants

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News of extraordinary 'germ-free' results on London's public transport services has been circulating for some months. In November 2020, the BBC reported that scientists carrying out testing on London's tubes and busses had shown negative Covid-19 results for the second time. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-54793554. Then in February another news item from the BBC reported that "monthly tests have found no traces of coronavirus, including new variants, in air samples and swabs of London's Tube trains, buses and stations." https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56110232

Expert says tests show that high touch areas treated with Zoono were shown to actually be 'food safe'

Zoono has every reason to be pleased about these results, since their own advanced protection products are a part of the exceptional safeguarding processes being used.

Graham Tomlinson a director of GTECH Strategies and a Principal Scientist to Transport for London since 1995, has been crucially involved in the application and testing of Zoono products. In a recent webinar, he highlighted that tests had shown that surfaces such as the hand poles that passengers grip on London Tubes that had been treated with Zoono Z-71 Microbe Shield, could be classed as 'food safe' – and that in tests on areas untreated with Zoono 65% were classed as grossly contaminated or contaminated.

Long-lasting efficacy is key

Zoono's products have an antimicrobial coating (AMC) characteristic that kills germs and then goes on continuously killing them over extended periods – this is in marked contrast to many 'standard disinfectants' where reinfection can occur only a short time after treatment – and is crucial in getting results in such challenging environments as busy public transport systems, where the logistics of continuous safeguarding are very difficult. In his webinar, Mr Tomlinson said "swab testing on several UK rail service operators since August 2020 has shown no presence of SARS-CoV-2, E Coli & Staphylococcus for trains between 8-30 days since last application of Z71 Microbe Shield."

Best practice cleaning protocols and other safeguarding measures are essential says Zoono

Jamal McCleary, Zoono's UK General Manager says that this type of advanced protection must be used correctly and is just one part of overall optimised safeguarding. Saying "We have all seen the devastating effects of the pandemic on people and economically and there is no room for any complacency. Our products have to be correctly used and good hygiene practices, face-mask wearing and now of course the vaccines all play their part in the battle to get our world back to normal and to go on protecting people and businesses."

Authorities now focusing on benefits

Already, in the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have moved to officially approve similar products – long-lasting disinfectants, in the fight against Covid-19. In a statement on the subject, Alexandra Dunn, the EPA's assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention said "Products that make claims of long-term effectiveness will move "to the front of the line" for agency review under the draft guidance.

And in the UK, Zoono has been informed of new trials being carried out by government on its products. Jamal McCleary said, "It can be frustrating that approval and take up of new technology by governments may appear to lag behind their necessity, but we understand the need for prudence when it comes to public safety. Unfortunately, there were no standardised tests for long-term effectiveness of disinfectants – just the existing laboratory 'kill tests' – the usual 99.99% stuff you see everywhere, which doesn't explain how short a time the products are effective for. Now, with the extensive field-testing results being made available, it is very difficult to ignore the benefits of products such as Zoono – and we look forward to being a part of improved safeguarding not just in terms of Covid-19, but also against the many other pathogens current and future that threaten lives, health and the economy. Going forward, the lessons learned mean we can better protect the vulnerable, the frontline workers, the public and business viability – even helping to bring down factors such as work absenteeism."

Notes

Zoono is an international business listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, specialises in the development, manufacture and global distribution of a unique range of durable antimicrobial solutions.

SOURCE Zoono