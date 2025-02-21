Zoomlion to Build Smart Factory for Aerial Work Platforms in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, 2025, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") announced its plan to establish a modern smart factory for aerial work platforms in Hungary. The project, formalized through an agreement signed on Feb. 20, was highlighted at a press conference hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

Press Conference Announcing Zoomlion's Aerial Work Platform Project in Hungary

Strategically located in Tatabánya at the intersection of major highway networks, the factory will serve as a vital hub linking Eastern and Western Europe's key logistics routes. Once operational, it is expected to significantly strengthen Zoomlion's presence in the European aerial work platform sector.

With a total area of approximately 250 mu (approximately 41.18 acres), the factory will be jointly developed by Zoomlion and CTP Group. The facility will be equipped with advanced intelligent, digital, and environmentally sustainable production technologies to manufacture a wide range of high-performance, premium-quality, and low-carbon aerial work platforms. By leveraging cutting-edge production processes and equipment, the facility will be better positioned to serve both local and European markets.

Once operational, the project is expected to create 800 local job opportunities, fostering economic growth and employment in the region. It will also strengthen collaboration with local supply chain partners, enhance synergy with local businesses, and actively cultivate a localized industrial ecosystem through a closely integrated, mutually beneficial partnership, further contributing to Hungary's economic and social development.

In recent years, Zoomlion has been actively advancing its global business strategy through a "global village" mindset and a localized operational approach. The company has established 10 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases, with products sold in over 150 countries and regions. More than 50% of Zoomlion's revenue now comes from markets outside China.

"We'd like to extend our sincere gratitude to all parties who have supported this project," stated Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion. "We will accelerate project implementation according to the investment strategy, and bring the factory into operation in this year."

