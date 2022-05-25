ZoodPay, the digital lending platform, expands to Pakistan with landmark acquisition of Tez Financial Services

- ZoodPay acquires Tez in the first-ever fintech M&A deal in Pakistan

- Pakistan is a high potential market for ZoodPay, with a population of over 230 million people with less than 5% benefiting from access to credit

- Entering the Pakistani market precedes ZoodPay's series C round

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoodPay, the leading digital lending platform for e-commerce in the Middle East and Central Asia, has entered Pakistan by fully acquiring Karachi headquartered Tez Financial Services (Tez). Backed by leading investors including Planet N, Flourish Ventures and Accion, Tez became the first fintech in Pakistan to be granted a Non-Bank Financial Company (NBFC) license in 2018 and ever since has carved out a specialized niche in the consumer lending space providing nano-loans to the unbanked and underbanked masses across 160+ cities in Pakistan. Through this acquisition, ZoodPay is positioning itself as a key new player in digital lending and fintech industry in Pakistan.