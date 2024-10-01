Zone & Co Launches ZoneBilling AI Assistant, Transforming Customer Self-Service with Intelligent Automation

New AI Assistant Enhances User Experience, Reduces Support Burden, and Lays the Groundwork for Future AI Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, today announced its new ZoneBilling AI Assistant, a groundbreaking tool designed to enhance user experience by providing instant, contextual answers to user queries without leaving their workspace. This AI assistant represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to streamline operations and reduce friction for finance teams.

The AI Assistant, now seamlessly integrated into ZoneBilling, allows users to ask real-time questions and receive tailored responses by drawing from the vast ZoneBilling Knowledge Base and external resources. Because ZoneBilling is deeply embedded into customers' existing ERP systems, teams can streamline their workflows without leaving the platform, enabling faster decision-making and increased productivity. This innovation empowers companies to reduce reliance on support teams and improve operational efficiency, all while staying within their familiar environment.

"Embedding AI into ZoneBilling enables our customers to be more efficient and deliver high-value insights at unparalleled speed," said Hylke Sluis, CTO of Zone & Co. "Customers get better value when tailored insights are presented within the application, in the context of their workflow. We believe enterprises will gain unprecedented efficiency by leveraging the automation embedded and will empower all users to tackle their most pressing problems immediately."

Key features of the ZoneBilling AI Assistant:

Integrated Help: Users can submit questions directly within ZoneBilling and the assistant provides instant, context-aware answers.

Users can submit questions directly within ZoneBilling and the assistant provides instant, context-aware answers. Scalable Knowledge: The assistant leverages both the internal knowledge base and external resources, with multilingual support to cater to global teams.

The assistant leverages both the internal knowledge base and external resources, with multilingual support to cater to global teams. Data Security First: Zone & Co ensures that no customer data is used to train AI models, in line with ZoneBilling's SOC 1, SOC 2 and ISO 27001 accreditations.

"Our vision is to redefine how finance teams operate by integrating intelligent automation at every level of their workflow and we see this as just the beginning," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "We are committed to empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency through technology that scales their workforce and ERP. This AI Assistant is a major step forward in our long-term AI strategy, helping companies reduce manual processes, streamline operations, and unlock new potential for growth."

Zone & Co continues to invest in artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and scalability across its entire product suite. Earlier this year, the company introduced GenAI data entry and invoice coding for its AP Automation product, ZoneCapture . This feature goes beyond traditional OCR technology by recognizing and understanding invoice data. With no required training, GenAI intuitively processes the data while providing the flexibility to manually adjust configurations to suit unique use cases.

In the near future, 'teachable AI' will be integrated into ZoneReconcile , Zone & Co's bank reconciliation product, to automatically code statement lines based on contextual information and users' previous reconciliation patterns. By truly understanding data on statement lines instead of only applying machine-learned patterns, the process will transition to exception handling, enabling more accurate and near-real-time bank information.

The ZoneBilling AI Assistant is available to select early-access customers as of September 19, with a broader general release planned for later this fall. Zone & Co encourages all customers to update to the latest version of ZoneBilling to begin leveraging this tool.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco .

Contact: press@zoneandco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067133/Zone_co_on_light_Logo.jpg