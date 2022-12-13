ZITEC Acknowledged as European Leading Cybersecurity Provider through CREST and NIS Auditor Accreditations

In a full surge of cyber-attacks, Zitec reinforces its commitment to providing the highest quality services to support the region's growing security needs

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zitec , European IT company headquartered in Romania and with a an international office in London has received CREST and NIS Security Auditor accreditations. Such acknowledged rigorous testing standards provide the assurance businesses need in evaluating and choosing a cybersecurity consultancy partner.

Working with a CREST & NIS-approved company like Zitec means businesses are in safe and experienced hands, working with highly skilled and recognized security professionals. Additionally, it infers businesses may keep cyber-attacks at bay by having their tests carried out at the highest standard of expertise and proficiency and in conformity to industry-wide legal, ethical, and technical standards.

the NIS security auditor certification authorizes Zitec to conduct cybersecurity audits under the NIS Directive and evaluate the security of networks and IT systems of Essential Service Operators (ESOs) and Digital Service Providers (DSP). The NIS Directive is the first piece of EU legislation on cybersecurity adopted by the European Parliament aimed at achieving a high standard of cybersecurity across the EU.

the Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers, CREST, globally acknowledged accreditation confirms that Zitec's pentesting services are performed at the highest quality standards. "Zitec is now able to demonstrate that its penetration testing services have been validated to the highest standards by successfully going through the rigorous CREST accreditation process, covering business processes, data security, and testing methodologies. Congratulations on this achievement" declared Rowland Johnson, president of CREST.

"We are delighted to receive both the CREST and NIS Security Auditor certifications, a milestone that shows our team's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality cybersecurity services. An experienced cybersecurity partner plays a critical role in improving an organization's security posture in the context of sophisticated cyber attacks. With this trusted independent and international validation, our clients receive yet another confirmation of the expertise and high standard followed when delivering our services." Adina Nichitean, Security and Data Protection Manager, Zitec. "These accreditations come to further complement our existing approved and accredited regulatory and supervisory testing service portfolio such as CIPM, CEH, CCSA and CCNA".

