ZircoDATA Announces Acquisition in NSW and Appoints New CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZircoDATA, a privately owned records and information management (RIM) company providing services throughout Australia, has confirmed their seventh acquisition to date. In a deal finalised January 13th, ZircoDATA acquired Ultimo Document Storage Centre located in Alexandria, NSW.

With this strategic acquisition, ZircoDATA increases its customer base and expands its geographic reach.

"Our clients are our top priority, and we hope they will see this addition as a commitment to them," noted Nick Kwan, the Chief Corporate Development Officer of ZircoDATA. "This acquisition allows us to expand on the ever increasing and wide range of services we offer our clients."

By providing a suite of RIM services, from superior document storage solutions to secure shredding services, ZircoDATA has demonstrated its ability to adapt and adjust their business, and the services they provide, to best serve their clients. Recent enhancements include a Digital Mailroom service and enhancing features within their web-based client portal, ZircoBRIDGE, allowing companies to access and manage their information from any location.

Additionally, officially stepping into the role January 18th, Jacqueline Fitzpatrick was appointed as ZircoDATA's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A proven leader, Jakie brings a wealth of technology and operational knowledge to the company alongside a strong focus and passion for the customer experience and their evolution. Her leadership positions with global security giants G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA in particular, position her to lead us into the digital future.

"I am delighted to welcome Jakie to the team," states Dennis Barnedt the Group Executive Chairman of ZircoDATA. "Combining her track record and extensive international experience, Jakie is the ideal leader to take ZircoDATA to the next level."

In conjunction, Tim Lyons was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) overseeing the sales, customer and account management and marketing functions of the company reporting to the CEO.

About ZircoDATA

Serving clients for over 25 years, ZircoDATA is one of the largest professional record and information management companies in Australia. Helping companies to manage, control and transform their vital business information through a suite of records and document management services and solutions. Headquartered in Melbourne with over 18 locations across the continent, ZircoDATA employs over 300 team members and offers its services to over 2,500 clients across several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. www.zircodata.com.au

Media Contact:

press@zircodata.com.au

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426217/ZircoDATA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZircoDATA