ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces the launch of South Africa as next step in their global expansion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is very proud to announce the launch of its business in South Africa on November 9, 2021, as a strategic part of the company's global expansion strategy.

After several years of preparing the launch of the South African market and having carried out multiple country establishment processes in recent years, Zinzino has learned the importance of ensuring thorough preparatory work and adapting to the local conditions in each market.

Profitable growth is an important business strategy for the e-commerce-based health tech company Zinzino. During 2020 the company sales target was exceeded showing excellent sales growth and a strong EBITA performance. Overall sales grew 48% to SEK 1139 (771) million.

"I believe that Africa is the sleeping giant of the direct selling industry", says Kirsten Pearse, Zinzino Sales Director." We are intent on waking that giant. Bringing our robust global business model and scientifically proven products to a dynamic market like South Africa will have far-reaching effects on the entire continent. The direct selling success story is only just beginning in Africa, and we will have an integral role in writing that story."

South Africa has the continent's most developed economy and welcomes the entrepreneurial learning environment offered by direct selling. This industry has a potential to be a key lever in jump-starting the country´s economy and make a critical contribution to the future of South Africa, insights that make this a very strategic launch for Zinzino; a global, direct selling company within test-based, scientifically proven nutrition. The company has high growth ambitions and is expecting to reach 1 million customers by the year 2025 and 20 million by 2035. With the launch in South Africa, Zinzino will be operating over 100 markets while keeping its focus on further global expansion.

