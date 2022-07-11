Zinnov adds multiple feathers to its cap; recognized as a top 'Global Outsourcing 100' consulting firm, and one of 'The Best Consulting Firms To Work For'

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov is delighted to be recognized by the prestigious International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) in its annual 'Global Outsourcing 100' list for the 15th consecutive year. This accolade comes soon after its debut in the coveted Vault's Best Consulting Firms to Work For 2022 list for North America and the #23 rank as the Best Consulting Firms for Innovation. Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, is built on the foundation of first-principles thinking, customer-centricity, and a culture of excellence and innovation, that have helped the firm firmly anchor its position on the global consulting stage.

Zinnov's consistent emphasis on excellence in execution and delivery has helped it make the IAOP list every year over the last 15 years. In 2022, Zinnov has been adjudged an 'All Star' for its strategic advisory capabilities and deep domain expertise in outsourced functions such as Vendor Management, Digital Transformation. The firm's ability to enable its customers drive value across the outsourcing and offshoring value chain has helped it secure a place in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list yet again.

What was especially noteworthy is that this year, some of the leaders of the firm, Atit Danak, Nischay Mittal, and Vaibhav Gupta, were also awarded 'Top 25 Consultants in Excellence in Crisis Management', 'Excellence in Strategy Consulting' as part of the Vault ratings. The Vault ratings are a prestigious ranking that evaluates the most cutting-edge consulting firms and its experts from across the globe.

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "At Zinnov, our continuous learning culture is the cornerstone of who we are, and our consultants are cultivated to be entrepreneurial, experimental, and innovative, in everything that we do. This ethos has been instrumental in our incredible growth journey over the last 20 years, when we set out to disrupt the consulting domain. As we move ahead to the next phase of our growth journey, we will continue to work alongside our customers to identify the best ways to rethink, realign, and reimagine their businesses using real-time insights, data intelligence, and years of domain expertise."

Nitika Goel, CMO, Zinnov, said, "We are very proud of the multiple accolades we have received from different global organizations like IAOP and Vault. This recognition is not only an acknowledgement of our hard and good work, but also a reflection of our commitment to be better every day. Our resolute focus on learning and excellence is what has helped us and will continue to help us build a firm of intrapreneurs, who are solution-focused and designed to deliver value as a core experience."

Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP, shared, "A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year. Your tenacity, grit, and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in 8 global offices including New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Paris, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Pune. Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Globalization, Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov is committed to empowering leading technology companies drive meaningful business outcomes, leveraging a combination of consulting and platforms to deliver value. For more details, visit: www.zinnov.com.

