Zimperium Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Staying Ahead of the Innovation Curve with its Mobile Threat Defence Solution

"Zimperium dominates both in terms of growth and innovation in the European enterprise mobile security market," said Mikita Hanets Industry Manager. "The architecture of its mobile threat defense solution underlines its emphasis on not only securing clients' corporate data, but also respecting end-user's privacy."

Zimperium provides complete on-device protection from phishing attacks, malicious applications, and threats stemming from the device and network. Through a machine learning-powered engine that runs locally on the device, it can detect cyberattacks without a connection to the cloud.

Meanwhile, despite its unprecedented growth in 2019, Zimperium is expected to continue growing its installed base in Europe where its commitment to privacy is of significant value to corporate clients and governments. Zimperium will also engage in more partnerships with existing endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) providers to address potential market opportunities.

"Going forward, Zimperium will continue to integrate their Mobile Threat Defence solution with UEM, EPP and other security solutions to provide multi-layered defense," noted Hanets. "Its focus on the enterprise market and mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies are expected to position it for further growth in the European MTD market."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award is bestowed on companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

