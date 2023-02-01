ZIM is introducing ZIM Colibri Xpress (ZCX) - a new premium line from South America West Coast to US East Coast

The new independent service will offer an expedited connection with an emphasis on refrigerated cargo

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today the launch of ZIM Colibri Xpress (ZCX) - a new premium line from South America West Coast to US East Coast, commencing on the coming weeks from Chile.

ZCX will operate on the following rotation:

San Antonio (Chile), Callao (Peru), Guayaquil (Ecuador) – Cartagena (Colombia) – Kingston (Jamaica) – Philadelphia - Miami, Kingston (Jamaica)- Buenaventura (Colombia – Guayaquil (Ecuador) – Callao (Peru) - San Antonio (Chile)

ZIM Colibri Xpress (ZCX) - ZIM's new premium service from South America west coast to US East coast

ZCX will offer a superior competitive service for refrigerated cargo from Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, with the fastest transit time to Philadelphia - as a first port of call in the US East coast - and competitive transit time to additional US ports.

ZIM Colibri Xpress (ZCX), operated independently by ZIM, will deploy 6 X 1700 TEU's vessels on a weekly service with increased capacity for reefers. It will offer excellent connection between the ports of West Coast of South America and the US East Coast with very short transit time between major ports in the region.

ZCX will also enable fast transshipments from US East Coast ports as well as a direct service from Miami in Southern Florida to all Latin America trades.

ZCX will also enable fast transshipments connecting ports in West Coast South America to and from East Coast South America. It will offer transshipment connection from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean to Philadelphia's port. In addition, ZCX will enable Outstanding Intra WCSA connectivity offering transit times as short as two days between the main countries in this trade.

Nissim Yochai, EVP, ZIM US President & Head of Latin America Business Unit, stated: "This unique line, named after the famous beautiful South American Colibri bird, is specifically designed for agility, efficiency, and reliability. We intend to bring our agile and creative Z Factor to new destinations, for the benefit of our customers."

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

