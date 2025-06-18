Zilliz Launches Milvus Ambassador Program to Empower AI Infrastructure Advocates Worldwide

Global initiative recognizes passionate individuals building the future of AI-powered vector search through open-source vector database technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, the company behind the leading open-source vector database Milvus, today announced the launch of the Milvus Ambassador Program, a global initiative designed to recognize and support passionate individuals who believe in the power of AI infrastructure and vector databases. The program creates opportunities for developers, advocates, and anyone who loves to share knowledge, inspire innovation, and make friends to contribute to the rapidly growing AI developer community.

The Milvus Ambassador Program addresses the increasing demand for vector database expertise as organizations worldwide implement AI-powered vector search and retrieval systems. By fostering a global network of contributors, the program aims to accelerate the adoption of Milvus technology while empowering developers to become thought leaders in AI infrastructure innovation.

"The future of AI-powered applications depends on robust infrastructure, and vector databases are at the heart of that infrastructure," said Chris Churilo, VP of Marketing at Zilliz. "Our ambassador program recognizes that the most impactful innovations come from passionate community members who share knowledge, mentor others, and push the boundaries of what's possible with vector database technology."

What Ambassadors Can Expect:

Visibility and recognition through Milvus's digital channels and media

Exclusive Milvus swag and badges

Skill-building opportunities in community leadership and developer advocacy

Opportunities to speak at local events, meetups, and conferences to grow regional communities (travel covered)

Join a global network of contributors dedicated to the success of Milvus

Direct collaboration with Milvus engineering teams and core contributors, providing feedback and influence on product direction

Who Should Apply?

The program is open to developers, researchers, content creators, and technical leaders with experience using Milvus vector databases and a passion for empowering others through content, events, and code. Ambassadors can contribute at their own pace, with flexible engagement levels.

Visit the Milvus Community Page to learn more about the program, or apply now by filling out the application form.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is a US-based global leader building next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting major cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, and Azure, and is available across more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, United States, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713871/zilliz_milvus_Logo.jpg