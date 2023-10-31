Zilliqa Group inks strategic partnership with ChainUp to bolster Web3 infrastructure and service offerings

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa Group, a leading provider of Web3 solutions and blockchain infrastructure best known for the development of the Zilliqa blockchain – a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 protocol, today announce a partnership with ChainUp, a Singapore-based leader in enterprise blockchain solutions.

The tie-up will see ChainUp become an industrial-grade infrastructure partner for Zilliqa Group, collaborating to bolster Web3 partnerships across loyalty, gaming, spatial web and tokenisation efforts.

ChainUp will also become a core provider of infrastructure services for the entire decentralised Zilliqa ecosystem by operating a Staked Seed Node (SSN) and validating transactions across the network. ChainUp join 29 existing SSN operators including Google Cloud, which last month announced that it would be providing node infrastructure services as an SSN on the Zilliqa network .

With a significant presence in pivotal financial hubs in Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, ChainUp amplifies market accessibility and connectivity for both entities involved in the partnership, boasting a network that includes over 450 cryptocurrency exchanges, in addition to strong connections with a litany of fintech companies, Web3 businesses, brokers and investors,

This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to security and compliance. ChainUp contributes enhanced custody services, a critical asset for institutional investors, augmenting the robustness of the collaboration. Additionally, ChainUp's "Know Your Transaction" services bolster the partnership's commitment to stringent security protocols, regulatory compliance and the facilitation of smooth, secure transactions.

Speaking on today's announcement, Zilliqa Group CEO Matt Dyer, said:

"Our partnership with ChainUp signifies an important strategic move for the entire Zilliqa Group and Zilliqa ecosystem, bolstering our existing capabilities in areas like loyalty and gaming, while offering all-new features and capabilities to both our portfolio companies, as well as businesses and developers that leverage the Zilliqa blockchain for their product and service offerings. We are already excited about the potential of this partnership and the impact it stands to have in solidifying our presence in Asia together with a like-minded business."

Also commenting, ChainUp CEO Sailor Zhong, said:

"We have entered into a collaboration with Zilliqa Group, a notable entity in the blockchain industry. This partnership aligns with ChainUp's current initiatives and will provide additional capabilities for our clientele. This alliance not only amplifies ChainUp's ongoing initiatives but also paves the way for innovative offerings and capabilities for our diverse clientele. This synergy marks a significant stride in cementing our footprint across Asia, and we anticipate the monumental growth and opportunities this partnership is poised to bring."

About Zilliqa Group

Zilliqa Group provides world-class Web3 solutions and blockchain infrastructure as its core. The Group's mission is to facilitate industries, governments, and entrepreneurs' seamless transition into Web3 and the spatial web, delivering secure and sustainable solutions that drive the creation of immersive products and experiences.

About ChainUp

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a leading global provider of end-to-end blockchain technology solutions covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange, KYT, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web 3.0 infrastructure, digital asset custody, security token offerings (STO) and more. Established in 2017, ChainUp has offices around the world, serving more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

SOURCE Zilliqa Group Pte. Ltd.