Zift Solutions Named a Leader in Through Channel Marketing Automation

Analyst Firm Recognizes Zift as a TCMA Leader in 2020

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina and OXFORD, England, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management provider Zift Solutions was named as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Through Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report by Forrester Research, Inc.

"We believe our recognition as a TCMA Leader in the 2020 WAVE, including our top ranking in the Strategy category, and the highest scores possible in 11 criteria all underscore ZifONE's unique ability to power the digital transformation that is redefining the channel in 2020 and beyond," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

According to the report, authored by Jay McBain and Lori Wizdo, "Zift Solutions offers a single integrated platform for all channel management needs. As the name implies, ZiftONE aims to be a single solution that can support an entire channel management program — from recruitment to ROI."

"It has always been our mission to include everything a channel program needs to deliver value in one application," said Laz Gonzalez, Zift's Chief Strategy Officer. "We believe earning a Leader ranking in the Forrester WAVE report for TCMA now shows Zift is the only vendor to bring both -- the breadth and the depth in functionality required by serious channel marketers, who are looking to develop integrated marketing campaigns and help partners tell their digital story"

Forrester Research, Inc. determined its 2020 TCMA WAVE rankings based on 24 criteria evaluating 13 providers' current offerings, strategy and market presence. Zift received top ranking in the Strategy category and 5 out of 5 possible points in eleven criteria, including Digital Asset Management; Execution (partners); Marketing Vehicles; Subscription/Profile Management; Digital Marketing Execution; Security & Compliance; Integration; UI/UX; Product Innovation Roadmap, Supporting Products and Services; and Partner Ecosystem.

The report also states, "Zift has delivered TCMA solutions for more than 12 years. The company shows its understanding of the drivers of channel success in Zift Zone — a revitalized alliance program to connect customers to Zift's robust ecosystem of agencies, applications, and service providers — and Zift Labs — a service offering to assist developers in client companies."

Moreover, authors of the Forrester 2020 TCMA WAVE note in the report, "The solution addresses both simple marketing tactics and complex use case scenarios, like allowing partners to use market development funds (MDF) to pay for marketing activities or creating multi-touch marketing programs."

Zift's Chief Technology Officer Lionel Farr noted; "Markets are always changing and sit still for no one. This is especially true of the channel space, which is why innovation is critical to the success of any product; its central to our culture, and helps inform our strategy here at Zift."

A complimentary copy of the complete report is available here . To learn more about Zift's innovative vision, award-winning channel technology, and how ZIftONE drives channel success, visit www.ziftsolutions.com .

About Zift Solutions

Zift is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, synchronizing the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. ZiftONE enhances channel partner program productivity and profitability by automating marketing, sales, and operational processes -- and integrating seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure. To learn more, visit ziftsolutions.com , join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886982/ZiftZONE_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://ziftsolutions.com



SOURCE Zift Solutions