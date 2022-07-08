Zibo, Shandong, accelerates its transformation into the biggest pre-prepared food industrial base in northern China

"Pre-prepared food connects the field with the dining table, creates a value chain that integrates primary, secondary and tertiary industry levels, and targets a market worth a trillion yuan," said Jiang Duntao, Secretary of the CPC Zibo Municipal Committee, in his speech at the conference. He pointed out that Zibo will accelerate its transformation into one of the biggest pre-prepared food industrial bases in northern China and bring the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine to the whole world by creating Zibo Flavor, a high-end brand in Zibo's pre-prepared food sector, and creating a 100 billion yuan industrial cluster within five years. In order to achieve these goals, Zibo will accelerate and promote the formation of industrial clusters, the centralization of companies, the integration of policies, and the aggregation of resources.