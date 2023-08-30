ZEROVA's DS and DD Series EV Chargers Pass Rigor of Eichrecht Certification

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEROVA Technologies, a leading electric vehicle charger maker, today announced its DS Series and DD Series EV chargers are now compliant with the German Eichrecht certification. Starting from August 1, this certification ensures that the DS and DD Series meet the European country's stringent requirements for transparency and security for end users and for calibration of energy metering — standards that are being rapidly adopted in the EV industry worldwide.

▲ZEROVA’s DS and DD Series secured stringent German Eichrecht certification ▲ZEROVA has already obtained numerous EV safety certifications globally

Recently applied as a requirement for manufacturers to sell commercial chargers in Germany, Eichrecht certification is established under the German Weights and Measurement Act, which sets requirements for all measuring devices such as petrol pumps and electricity meters. The certification of DS and DD Series demonstrates that they have a certified energy meter that correctly measures the kWh energy used and physically displays this value to consumers. It also affirms that each Series conforms to rigorous standards for end-user data protection, including encrypting information before sending it to end-users' devices or other systems.

"Energy calibration, data security, and transparency for end users are crucial for today's EV charging solutions," noted Steve Smith, CEO at Zerova Technologies Europe B.V. "We are thrilled that German regulators agree that our charging stations deliver in these key areas, and we look forward to what the future holds in Germany and the broader EU region."

The DS Series is a versatile, free-standing DC charger equipped to meet diverse charging needs. Power options include 60, 90, 120, 150 and 180 kW and it supports CCS, CHAdeMO, and GB/T multi-charging standards, even allowing for two end-users to simultaneously charge their vehicles. For a user-friendly experience, it is equipped with a 7-inch LCD screen, and, apart from this display and the RFID module, the exterior offers IK10 / NEMA 3R and IP55 certification.

For next-level power and resilience, the DD Series offers DC-charging power options ranging from 180 to as high as 360 kW. Built for outdoor environments, it is designed to endure a variety of conditions. An upgrade is available to allow for up to four DC charging ports, making it capable of simultaneous charging at up to 360 kW. Additionally, the connectors are liquid-cooled and can handle up to 500A, ensuring the resilience to maintain maximum efficiency and power.

To ensure that its charging solutions are tailored to clients' needs, ZEROVA has a global presence to collaborate closely with its customers.

About ZEROVA Technologies

ZEROVA Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Phihong Technology Co., Ltd., is committed to providing integrated electric vehicle charging solutions for the global market. With decades of rich ODM/OEM experience, industry knowledge, technical capabilities, and proven manufacturing quality, the brand designs diverse, highly customized products and services suitable for international customers from different industries. With offices in Europe, the United States, and Asia, ZEROVA has a global presence, and more than 60,000 charging sites around the world are using ZEROVA's charging solutions.

