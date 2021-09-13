Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 10.22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global zero liquid discharge systems (ZLD) market report.

The global zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.57% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global zero liquid discharge systems market would realize an absolute growth of 63.78% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026.

Conventional zero liquid discharge segment accounted for the majority share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

In terms of technology, thermal based segment dominates the global zero liquid discharge systems market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 1.97 billion revenue during the forecast period.

revenue during the forecast period. The energy & power segment dominated the market with a share of 34.50% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% during 2020-2026.

Pretreatment in the process segment dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market with a revenue share of 35.70% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% by the end of 2026.

APAC dominates the overall zero liquid discharge systems market with a share of 34.25% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, stringent effluent discharge regulations, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to surge the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by system, technology, end-user, process, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Zero Liquid Discharge System Market – Segmentation

Hybrid zero liquid discharge systems are utilized throughout end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & power, and pharmaceuticals. The global hybrid zero liquid discharge systems market will grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

In 2020, the global membrane based zero liquid discharge systems market was valued at USD 2.96 billion . The significant reduction in the size of equipment and low capital cost and energy requirement, membrane technology provides many options in zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment.

. The significant reduction in the size of equipment and low capital cost and energy requirement, membrane technology provides many options in zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment. Improved awareness of requirements of the petrochemical end-user is securing significance as industry requirements change due to stricter environmental laws and regulations. The global chemicals & petrochemicals zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2026.

Market Segmentation by System

Conventional



Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Technology

Thermal Based



Membrane Based

Market Segmentation by End-User

Energy & Power



Chemicals & Petrochemicals



Food & Beverage



Textiles



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Market Segmentation by Process

Pretreatment



Filtration/Membrane Filtration



Evaporation & Crystallization



Solid/Salt Recovery

Zero Liquid Discharge Market – Dynamics

Zero liquid discharge is a type of technique utilized for wastewater treatment, in which first the wastewater is recycled and then purified for further use. The requirement for clean and consumable water and concerns for water distillation are also estimated to act as crucial factors favoring the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market in the upcoming years. In recent years, the challenges of water inadequacy and pollution of aquatic environments have revitalized global interest in zero liquid discharge systems. The growing number of industries that release emissions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for players in the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) water treatment systems. Increasing urbanization is being witnessed across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for energy and water. With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies also requires control, leading to zero liquid discharge system installations.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans

Growing Urbanization Driving Zero Liquid Discharge System Installations

Limited Availability of Freshwater

Increasing Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems among End-Users

Zero Liquid Discharge System Market – Geography

The major region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling the markets of zero liquid discharge systems market in APAC. The rapid urbanization owing to the migration of people from rural to urban areas is leading to the development in the standard of living in a country such as India, which is offering various opportunities in the market for zero liquid discharge systems. APAC's zero liquid discharge systems market is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from countries such as India and China. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has issued standards on the techno-economic feasibility of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) for water-polluting industries. The spike in industrial investments and expansions of manufacturing facilities are driving the market for zero liquid discharge systems across China.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Russia



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico

Major Vendors

Aquatech International

GEA

H2O

SUEZ

Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

3V Green Eagle

Alfa Laval

Aquarion

Austro Water Tech

ENCON Evaporators

Evoqua Water Technologies

IDE Technologies

Oasys Water

Petro Sep

SafBon Water Technology

Saltworks Technologies

Gradiant

Fluence

SAMCO

Toshiba

Condorchem Envitech

Hydro Air Research

Lenntech

Kelvin Water Technologies

Memsys

