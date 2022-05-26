Zero Liquid Discharge Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 11.95% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Given the increasing utilization of ZLD in distilleries, sugar, as well as many other food & beverage sub-sectors, the food & beverage industries are predicted to show a consistent revenue growth

Manufacturers are benefiting from the growing implementation of the ZLD technology in textile processing equipment.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The value of the global zero liquid discharge market was clocked at US$ 1 Bn in 2021. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global zero liquid discharge market is likely to cross valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031. Population expansion, high agricultural productivity, fast urbanization, and expanding industrialization are all negatively influencing water quantity and quality, resulting in a decrease in freshwater supplies and a rising level of water pollution. An evaporator is required in the existing zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology, which uses a lot of energy. Leading players in zero liquid discharge market are focusing on technological improvements, and industries can implement innovative ways to lower their total energy bills, such as waste heat evaporation.

Chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, textiles, energy and power, and pharmaceuticals are amongst the industries that make use of ZLD. Companies are likely to benefit from the growing use of the ZLD technology in textile processing plants.

The Asia Pacific zero liquid discharge market is estimated to account for a major revenue share of the global market. In 2021, the Asia Pacific market was worth around US$ 462.09 billion. Region's shortage of fresh water sources as well as the adoption of strict wastewater-related environmental guidelines is likely to make it the fastest growing market for zero liquid discharge.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global zero liquid discharge market is being propelled by a growing awareness concerning the hazards of releasing toxic wastewater effluents into the environment in both developing and developed nations. In order to reduce the decline in water quality, regulatory authorities are evaluating wastewater discharge rules in many nations throughout the world. Regulatory organizations have also been creating and enforcing strict regulations and instructions for industrial units to conform to zero liquid discharge criteria. Manufacturing sites and municipal authorities are focused on adhering to regulatory organizations' mandatory standards and regulations, which is likely to boost the zero liquid discharge market.

The energy and power category, in terms of end-use industry, is expected to develop at a high CAGR during the forecast timeframe, owing to growing demand for zero liquid discharge from this sector. The end user is also expected to be the largest revenue generator in zero liquid discharge market. The need for power has risen dramatically as the global population has grown. As a result, the number of power plants is predicted to rise in order to fulfil demand, leading to increasing wastewater generation.

The environmental impact of the petrochemical industry is considerable and pervasive. The effluents discharged by such businesses cannot be left untreated in the environment since petrochemicals penetrate the skin and induce DNA damage in the long run. As such, this factor is likely to drive future market demand for zero liquid discharge. Consequently, the chemicals and petrochemicals end-use industry category is expected to develop at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Growth Drivers

The ZLD method is widely used in industrial wastewater treatment to recover useable and profitable minerals and by-products from waste streams. ZLD plants have proven to be effective in recovering sodium chloride salts and sodium sulfate. In the mining industry, the application of zero liquid discharge water treatment technology has aided in the recovery of valuable and profitable minerals. Such beneficial measures are recent developments in zero liquid discharge market.

In comparison to Latin America , the Middle East and Africa has a significant market for zero liquid discharge. Nevertheless, the Latin America market is expected to develop at a rapid pace as well during the forecast period.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd.

Transparent Energy System Private Ltd

Dew Envirotech Pvt. Ltd

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Segmentation

End-Use Industry

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Others

