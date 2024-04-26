Zenoo ensuring refugee charity stays safe

UK tech company carrying out background checks on volunteers for refugee charity as part of its non-profit work

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital onboarding provider Zenoo is ensuring refugee charity Care4Calais is using the right volunteers by carrying out 200 background checks a month.

The Cambridge-based tech company – whose clients include London Stock Exchange, Experian, Transunion and NASA - supplies digital onboarding and protection from financial crime for businesses but also has a significant not-for-profit wing called FreedomID.

The latest not-for-profit project is ensuring the refugees helped by Care4Calais are kept safe by checking the backgrounds of those volunteering.

Care4Calais is a volunteer run charity delivering essential aid and support to refugees living in the UK, Northern France and Belgium.

Operating year round, its focus is to provide warm clothing, bedding, food and medical assistance to people in desperate need. It also provides social support and interaction, including language lessons and sports and music workshops.

Stuart Watkins, Zenoo CEO, said: "Sadly we are in a time of mass emergency migration as refugees flee war-torn areas. And as uncomfortable as it is to accept, there are many individuals who would look to prey on the most vulnerable people in the international community. We are proud to be playing a part in keeping these people safe."

A Care4Calais spokesman added: "The people we help have taken extreme measures to escape hardship and danger and are simply looking for the basic human right of safety. Having our volunteers fully checked is an essential part of ensuring that safety."

Freedom ID Check uses the same technology leading financial institutions use to comply with anti-money laundering requirements and which border control agencies use to verify individuals.

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

Visit partner.zenoo.com for further information.

About Care4Calais

Care4Calais deliver emergency aid to refugees in Calais and areas affected by the European migrant crisis. Fundraise, donate and volunteer abroad. Visit care4calais.org.