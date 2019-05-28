Zendrive Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its End-point-agnostic Software Platform for the Mobility Industry

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/zendrive

"Zendrive's hardware-agnostic, go-to-market software platform offers valuable support to sectors related to the automotive industry such as insurance and financing, aggregators, and onboard diagnostics (OBD)-II suppliers," said Benson Augustine, Sr. Research Analyst. "It has collected ten times more driving data than the largest insurers in the world, allowing it to power a predictive risk model that is six times more accurate than the industry average. Insurers using Zendrive for full-stack digital transformation have experienced rapid improvements in loss ratio, and so far the company's patented crash detection algorithms have been deployed on 10's of millions of devices worldwide."

Zendrive has four main industry affiliations: insurance providers (banking and financial institutions), fleet and fleet maintenance (auto servicing), smartphone applications (mobility and family safety), and wireless carriers (telecom). It analyzes real-time auto data points for speeding, hard braking, aggressive acceleration, and distracted driving. Its algorithms effectively detect and distinguish a driver's smartphone from a passenger's smartphone, without the need for any secondary device.

Furthermore, in the event of a collision, the software platform can notify roadside assistance (RSA), the driver's and passengers' families, 911, and insurance companies. Its highly tested and tuned actuarial risk models help insurance companies assess risk profiles, package services, and create products based on driving behavior analysis. These features are pivotal in helping fleets gamify and improve driver behavior. Moreover, Zendrive has robust scalability potential because it scales its existing business through partnerships with network carriers.

"The platform's algorithms currently run atop 180 billion miles of data to provide user-specific insights based on strong data science pattern analysis algorithms. This dataset increases by an additional 11 billion miles monthly," noted Augustine. "Overall, its growing native-app-based installations, direct-to-enterprise (D2E) business model, and vision to enable companies in the autonomous mobility space through its algorithms position Zendrive for robust growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practice s awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Zendrive, Inc.

Zendrive is a mission-driven company working to make roads safer with data and analytics. Powered by the world's largest data set of more than 180 billion mobile driving miles, Zendrive uses AI and machine learning to improve fleet safety and help insurers accelerate their digital transformation. Zendrive's patented algorithms and precise insights help fleets reduce collision risk by up to 49%, adding millions to their bottom line. World-class insurers rely on Zendrive to price risk in real-time, dramatically improving their combined ratios with cutting-edge offerings. Zendrive has 10's of millions of users and partners spread across every continent.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan