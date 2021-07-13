ZEISS Introduces the Fully Integrated, Data-Driven Medical Ecosystem

The ZEISS Medical Ecosystem enables multiple layers of added value by connecting devices, data and applications to optimize clinical management of patients.

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS today announced its new ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, a fully integrated environment where a combination of devices, data management, applications and services drive continuous improvement of patient outcomes. This ecosystem distinctively combines unsurpassed ocular expertise with leading-edge digital technology enabling evidence-based decisions that assure more efficient delivery of the highest quality of care in a single and secure platform.

"At ZEISS, the core of our business strategy is shaping healthcare with new technologies in order to advance medicine," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "With the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to drive the digital transformation of ophthalmology working with external partners, including customers, healthcare providers and digital innovators."

"This fully-connected platform will continue to expand our integrated workflow solutions, adding value for the customer and enabling new ways to maximize clinical efficiency and performance," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec. "The power of digital technologies, data management and a range of new applications will create an environment of connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and safe and efficient management of data, enabling improved results for patients. I truly believe that the digital ecosystem will provide opportunities to improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery and ultimately, quality of life for our customers' patients."

The ZEISS Medical Ecosystem makes digital adoption easy, providing one ecosystem connecting devices, data and applications that enable a streamlined workflow, clinical planning, education, and optimization of clinical procedures. It opens possibilities for the creation of new solutions, where data passes seamlessly from one ZEISS device to another using artificial-intelligence-powered applications and software tools.

"In our clinical environment, data management and efficient workflows can be a challenge," said Ranya Habash, MD, distinguished surgeon and assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, where she also serves as medical director of technology innovation. "So combining new ZEISS technologies with our existing equipment, even from other providers, allows for more accessible data and helps me provide better care to my patients."

With the ZEISS integrated portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic devices supported by a cloud-based digital platform, the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem delivers value beyond the devices with a fully connected and integrated approach that is unsurpassed in the medical industry.

