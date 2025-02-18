ZappTax: Fastest-Growing Small Business in Brussels - Trends Gazelles 2025

BRUSSELS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZappTax, the first mobile app for tax-free shopping in Europe, has been named the fastest-growing small business in Brussels by Trends Gazelles 2025. Recognized for its rapid expansion and impact, ZappTax received the Ambassador Award on February 12. The Trends Gazelles ranking evaluates businesses based on added value, employee growth, and cash flow over five years, using official data from the National Bank of Belgium.

"This recognition as a Trends Gazelles Ambassador is a great source of pride for our entire team. It marks an important milestone in our mission to provide travelers and merchants with an intuitive, accessible, and hassle-free tax refund experience, where technology and human interaction are perfectly balanced for everyone's benefit," said Jean-Marie Wodon, CEO of ZappTax.

Learn more at www.zapptax.com.

What is Tax-Free Shopping?

Tax-free shopping allows non-EU residents to reclaim VAT on purchases made within the EU. It boosts international tourism and supports local businesses. However, traditional refund processes are often complex and discouraging—paperwork, long queues, and unclear conditions.

ZappTax digitizes and streamlines the process. Through the app, users submit their purchases invoices, generate compliant tax-refund forms, and track reimbursements with just a few clicks. This ensures easier refunds and greater satisfaction for both shoppers and retailers.

Award-Winning Innovation and Growth

The Trends Gazelles award highlights businesses that showcase strong growth, resilience, and innovation. As the Ambassador for Brussels Small Businesses, ZappTax sets an example for other economic players seeking transformation and long-term impact.

Looking to the Future

ZappTax aims to further enhance accessibility to VAT refunds. "Too few travelers and expatriates know they can reclaim VAT on EU purchases. Our mission is to change that with an intuitive app and seamless process," added Jean-Marie Wodon. "This award fuels our ambition to deliver even more value, expand partnerships, and reinforce Belgium's reputation for tech innovation."

About ZappTax

Founded in 2017, ZappTax is the first fully digital VAT refund service for international travelers shopping in Europe. With a user-friendly interface and multilingual support, the company has already helped over 120,000 users worldwide reclaim VAT easily and securely. Learn more at www.zapptax.com.

Contact person ZappTax:

Name: Sandrine Collet

Title: Head of Marketing & Communications

Phone: +32487365113

Email: sandrine.collet@zapptax.com