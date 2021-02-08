Zamst announces sponsorship with Yuji Nishida, Professional Volleyball Player

Comment from Nishida:

Thank you very much for providing me with an environment where I can play as a volleyball player. In volleyball, in addition to jumping, performance depends on responding quickly and endurance. Therefore, we place importance on the insoles that support the entire body from the feet up and compression items that support overworked muscles. I have been looking for reliable, functional, and comfortable products across many different brands, and Zamst products have become my favorite. I am glad to enter this sponsorship with them, and I would like to thank Zamst again for giving me a playing environment.

Background and Purpose of Signing the Contract

Yuji Nishida is a top athlete who trains daily and is enthusiastic about caring for and conditioning his body, and he is especially particular about the gear he uses. Among these, he uses our insoles and compression items habitually. Our company is rooting for him as a partner and is aiming to provide support with original products that can allow players to demonstrate their performance to the fullest extent by receiving valuable feedback from players.

About Zamst

A brand of athletic braces and care products created in 1993 by Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd., a medical company developing and manufacturing products for the orthopedics market for 47 years in Japan. The brand is recognized as Japan's No.1* market share and now sold in more than 30 countries.

* The sales of branded products in sports channel from 2014 to 2019 in Japan, based on the shipment value by a third-party survey in 2020.

