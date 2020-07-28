Zamst announces sponsorship with Trae Young, an American pro basketball player

At 21, Young has had a successful basketball career including playing for Oklahoma University and was the first and only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season. In just his second year as a professional basketball player, he has ranked in the top 3 in points and assist during the most recent season and has become a fan favorite with his innovative and electrifying playstyle on the court. He also was a unanimous selection to the 2019 All-Rookie First Team and was voted on as a starter in the 2020 All Star Game.

Trae Young can now be seen sporting the popular A2-DX ankle brace from Zamst.

Message from Trae Young

"I am excited to partner with Zamst as their braces have been an invaluable addition to my conditioning and game day routine. As a global brand ambassador for Zamst I hope to inform the importance of proper conditioning. Zamst's braces are highly functional and comfortable, allowing me to focus on my game when I am on the court."

Message from Yosuke Suzuki, President & CEO of Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd.

"With Trae's drive and efforts both on the court and off, as well as his passion in taking care of his body, we are proud to have Trae join our team and represent Zamst. Trae's relationship and high engagement with his community - especially his younger fans, and his integrity both on the court and off - ultimately made it a simple decision as an athlete who best represents Zamst."

About Zamst

A brand of athletic braces and care products created in 1993 by Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd., a medical company developing and manufacturing products for the orthopedics market for 46 years in Japan. The brand is recognized as Japan's No.1* market share and now sold in 30 countries.

* The sales of branded products in sports channel from 2014 to 2018 in Japan, based on the shipment value by a third-party survey in 2019.

For more information, please visit zamst.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216667/Trae_Young.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216666/Zamst.jpg

Related Links

http://zamst.com



SOURCE Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd.