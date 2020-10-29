ZAGENO Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Simplifying the Biotech Purchasing Process with Its Intuitive eCommerce Platform

"ZAGENO's first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform, available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, helps researchers identify the right product for their unique experiment," said Nitin Naik, vice president at Frost & Sullivan. "Its simple user interface provides user-friendly product search options through distinct categories or platform-enabled elastic search, comparable to an Amazon-like shopping experience. ZAGENO displays all product-related information such as pictures, descriptions, manuals, and safety information for end-users' convenience. It also uniquely enables product comparison across multiple suppliers and has a market-differentiating scoring system to deliver enhanced product and supplier reliability."

ZAGENO sets itself apart from other online vendors with its approval processes, invoicing, and aggregated payment services. It offers every researcher access to its user interface while the laboratory's purchasing and finance team works with ZAGENO to grant specific purchase approval. Though the supplier continues to handle the inventories and shipping procedures for customers, the platform offers streamlined buying, ensuring the best product pricing, which sets ZAGENO apart as typically the original manufacturer or global distributor often fails to provide this on their online sales channel.

Another differentiating capability is the platform's analytics dashboard that is tailored to the customer's purchasing department. The dashboard offers deep visibility into the product purchase data points in real- time. Particularly useful for SAP and Oracle users, the analytics identify the cost center and the individuals that order to pinpoint cost drivers within the organization. An additional feature innovation in the dashboard allows the purchasing department to compare previous orders with current ones to evaluate payments against the allocated budget. This feature helps customers meet organization-level cost-saving targets.

"ZAGENO ensures that all products from its main suppliers are available to researchers seamlessly. In case a supplier cannot provide a chosen product, the solution places the order with another supplier within minutes, thus catering to the researcher's time-sensitive needs," noted Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With dramatic spurts in supply volumes and ordering, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ZAGENO is effectively maintaining supply chain continuity to meet the dynamic and segmented needs of the research community while serving as an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

