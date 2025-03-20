Yutong Bus Unveils Next-Gen D14 Coach in Africa

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, Yutong Bus (SHA:600066), a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, held a launch event in Tanzania to introduce its next-generation front-engine coach, the D14 (ZK6139D). Engineered for efficiency, comfort, and reliability, the D14 boasts comprehensive upgrades tailored to the challenges of African roads and passenger transport operations.

The structure of the Yutong D14 is built for two million kilometers or 20 years. With a through-type layout, Yutong D14 is capable of holding 15.5 cubic meters for Luggage storage.

Design Upgrade

The exterior design of the D14 balances style and practicality. LED front and rear headlights offer a lifespan of 50,000 hours while consuming just 30W of power, reducing heat output and ensuring safer nighttime driving. A bold front grille and a full-vehicle light strip add to the modern, robust aesthetic.

Inside the D14 cabin, comfort and convenience take center stage. The driver's area features an upgraded dashboard, extra storage, and a fully air-suspended seat for enhanced long-haul support.

Space Upgrade

Moreover, the extended body design accommodates up to 77 passengers without sacrificing comfort, boosting both efficiency and revenue potential for operators.

Luggage storage has also been significantly enhanced with a through-type layout, ideal for transporting irregularly shaped cargo. The redesigned compartment is 40% larger than the previous generation, now capable of holding 15.5 cubic meters, addressing the growing need for increased storage space in passenger transport vehicles.

Power Upgrade

The D14 prioritizes performance and durability, offering up to 410 hp for exceptional capability across diverse terrains and long distances. The Blue Core intelligent fuel-saving system enhances efficiency, cutting fuel consumption by 8% to 10%.

Built to withstand Africa's challenging road conditions, the D14 features advanced anti-corrosion technology for high temperatures and dust. Its structure is built for two million kilometers or 20 years, with a high-strength, 700 MPa steel frame three times stronger than standard steel, ensuring maximum passenger protection in rollovers.

Continuing Two Decades of Commitment with Enhanced Local Support

Over the past two decades, Yutong has established a strong presence across Africa, building a comprehensive sales and service network in nearly 50 countries. With a total of nearly 22,000 buses sold, Yutong is now the leading Chinese bus brand in Africa.

To ensure top-tier after-sales support, Yutong has developed an extensive service network across the continent. This includes 80 authorized service stations, 116 on-site customer support locations, and over 10 mobile service teams. Additionally, Yutong has set up spare parts distribution centers in Tanzania and South Africa, enabling fast and efficient parts procurement and emergency dispatch for neighboring countries. For example, Yutong's self-operated service station in Tanzania spans 2,600 square meters and is purpose-built to uphold the highest service standards. To date, it has served approximately 200 clients and handled around 1,451 vehicle service cases. With an inventory of over 500 critical spare parts, the facility ensures timely and reliable support for local operators.

Yutong's previous generation of front-engine buses has earned a strong reputation for reliability, with some vehicles exceeding 1 million kilometers while maintaining stable performance. One Tanzanian transport company saw rapid growth after introducing Yutong buses, expanding its fleet from just a few vehicles to over 50. Several local transport operators emphasized that they prioritize product value and reliability. Even when lower-priced alternatives are available, they ultimately choose Yutong for its superior quality and dependable performance.

Building on the success of the D14 launch in Tanzania, Yutong is set to expand its reach across Africa. This move underscores Yutong's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance transportation solutions that are meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of Africa's passenger transport sector.

For more information, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645094/The_structure_of_the_Yutong_D14_is_built_for_two_million_kilometers_or_20_years.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645095/With_a_through_type_layout__Yutong_D14_is_capable_of_holding_15_5_cubic_meters_for_Luggage_storage.jpg